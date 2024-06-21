NBA

Kings’ Malik Monk is signing a four-year, $78 million extension to stay with Sacramento

Zach Wolpin
At 46-36, the Sacramento Kings finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last season. They had to compete in the play-in tournament and failed to get a playoff spot. Sacramento knows they have a talented roster that can compete in the postseason. However, they need to be able to play their best late in the season. 

The Kings are returning a number of their key players in 2024-25, including free agent guard Malik Monk. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Kings are signing Monk to a four-year, $78 million extension. The 26-year-old is a valuable piece of Sacramento’s roster. Monk has been a key piece off the bench in each of their last two seasons.

Malik Monk made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Kings this offseason


With the 11th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Malik Monk was selected by the Charlotte Hornets out of Kentucky. He played four seasons for the Hornets before he signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in 2021-22. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Monk signed a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. In two seasons with Sacramento, Monk has proved that he’s one of the most valuable players off the bench in the NBA. This past season, Monk averaged a career-high (15.4) points and (5.1) assists per game.

He fell just short in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2023-24, losing to Minnesota’s Naz Reid. Malik Monk has played in 149 games for the Kings over two seasons and has made zero starts. The former first-round pick is a selfless player and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Monk could be a starting guard for the Kings but he’s an even bigger piece for them off the bench. Not every player is willing to embrace that role.


Malik Monk signed with the Kings before the free agency period technically began. This was a new rule the league implanted this offseason so teams could negotiate early with free agents on their team. That’s exactly what the Monk did by signing with the Kings before June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The talented guard sacrificed the chance to get even more money on the open market this offseason. Proving that Monk has loyalty to the Kings and wants to win with this team.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
