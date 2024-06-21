At 46-36, the Sacramento Kings finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last season. They had to compete in the play-in tournament and failed to get a playoff spot. Sacramento knows they have a talented roster that can compete in the postseason. However, they need to be able to play their best late in the season.

The Kings are returning a number of their key players in 2024-25, including free agent guard Malik Monk. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Kings are signing Monk to a four-year, $78 million extension. The 26-year-old is a valuable piece of Sacramento’s roster. Monk has been a key piece off the bench in each of their last two seasons.

Malik Monk made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Kings this offseason

ESPN Sources: Free agent G Malik Monk intends to sign a four-year, $78 million deal — including a player option — to return to the Sacramento Kings. Monk had career-bests of 15 points and five assists on his way to the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up. pic.twitter.com/J8KuOwPl0H — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2024



With the 11th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Malik Monk was selected by the Charlotte Hornets out of Kentucky. He played four seasons for the Hornets before he signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in 2021-22. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Monk signed a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. In two seasons with Sacramento, Monk has proved that he’s one of the most valuable players off the bench in the NBA. This past season, Monk averaged a career-high (15.4) points and (5.1) assists per game.

He fell just short in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2023-24, losing to Minnesota’s Naz Reid. Malik Monk has played in 149 games for the Kings over two seasons and has made zero starts. The former first-round pick is a selfless player and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Monk could be a starting guard for the Kings but he’s an even bigger piece for them off the bench. Not every player is willing to embrace that role.

Malik Monk could’ve gotten a lot more in the open market. What a sacrifice man. Sacramento will love you forever — Magnus Savage (@MagnusSav) June 21, 2024



Malik Monk signed with the Kings before the free agency period technically began. This was a new rule the league implanted this offseason so teams could negotiate early with free agents on their team. That’s exactly what the Monk did by signing with the Kings before June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The talented guard sacrificed the chance to get even more money on the open market this offseason. Proving that Monk has loyalty to the Kings and wants to win with this team.