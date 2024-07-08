After weeks of relentless battle, Spain, France, England, and the Netherlands have made it to the final four of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). Given the pedigree of these teams, we are guaranteed to have a breathless fight to the finish.

However, before we turn all our attention to the semi-finals and the ultimate finale, we ought to take in the journey so far. Continue reading to check out the 10 key stats that have defined EURO 2024 and meet the men who have set the marker. Let’s begin!

Special Note: Data by Opta (via Squawka). Ties are decided by fewer minutes played.

#10 Saves Made: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia)

Arguably the best goalkeeper in EURO 2024, Giorgi Mamardashvili made a whopping 30 saves before Georgia crashed out of the competition in the Round of 16. The fact that he still holds the top spot proves how effective he proved to be under the crossbar.

European Championship debutants Georgia lost 3-1 in their first match in EURO 2024 but avoided defeat in the following two Group F fixtures, drawing 1-1 with Czechia before beating heavyweights Portugal 2-0. They put up a fight against Spain in the Round of 16, but the three-time European champions simply had too much quality. It ended 4-1 for La Roja, ending Georgia’s memorable EURO 2024 run.

#9 Tackles Made: Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkiye)

Turkiye were the surprise package of EURO 2024, producing remarkable performances all the way to the quarter-finals. Their ability to transition from defending to attacking was extraordinary. And more often than not, left-back Ferdi Kadioglu was the mastermind behind those slick switches. Kadioglu’s tackling is one of the best in the business, with him completing 18 tackles in EURO 2024. After winning the ball, he rarely wasted the opportunity to put his team back on the front foot. He would either play a vertical pass or carry the ball forward to help his team on the break.

Turkiye exited the competition after suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. They held the lead from minutes 35 to 70, but it ultimately did not pan out the way they expected.

#8 Possession Won: Fabian Ruiz (Spain)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz has played a starring role for Spain in EURO 2024, producing spellbinding performances on cue. In four games, he has scored twice and claimed two assists, emerging as one of La Roja’s leading goal contributors. He has also been excellent at stealing the ball off the opposition’s feet, with him winning possession an impressive 37 times thus far.

Ruiz is in blistering form at the moment, and he must keep up the good work when Spain meet France in the first semi-final on Tuesday night (July 9).

#7 Aerial Duels Won: Joachim Andersen (Denmark)

Denmark center-back Joachim Anderson impressed on-lookers with his performances in the 2024 European Championship, especially in one-on-one duels. The towering center-back showed immense authority in aerial duels, winning 18 in only four matches.

Anderson helped Denmark keep it fairly tidy at the back, with them only conceding twice in three Group C games. Their resistance ultimately fell apart in the Round of 16, as Germany claimed a straightforward 2-0 victory.

#6 Take-Ons Completed: Jeremy Doku (Belgium)

Belgium had an abysmal EURO 2024 campaign by their lofty standards. They scored only twice in three Group E matches, finishing second, behind Romania, with only four points. Things did not turn for the better in the Round of 16, as France beat them 1-0 to send them packing.

Amid the doom and gloom, Jeremy Doku emerged as a beacon of hope for the Belgian Red Devils. He wowed on-lookers with his pace, took defenders on every chance he got. By the end of four fixtures, he had completed 16 take-ons, by far the most in the competition. Unfortunately, he lacked end product, as he exited the tournament without scoring or assisting.

#5 Touches In Opposition Box: Kai Havertz (Germany)

Kai Havertz operated as Germany’s go-to center-forward in EURO 2024. The Arsenal man set up camp in the opposition box, recording a tournament-high 41 touches inside the area. His proactiveness in the area paid dividends, as he recorded two goals and an assist in five matches. Havertz’s best display in EURO 2024 came in the Group A opener against Scotland. He chipped in with a goal and an assist as Die Mannschaft claimed a 5-1 victory.

Germany looked good enough to reach the final four of the competition but a resilient Spain spoiled their party, beating them 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals.

#4 Chances Created: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in EURO 2020, returned to the continental competition this summer. Denmark, unfortunately, could not find their way into the business end of the competition, but their skipper left no stone unturned to help them.

Eriksen scored one goal in four games for Denmark, creating a tournament-high 16 chances. Had his teammates made the most of his deliveries, Denmark could have still been alive in the competition.

#3 Most Shots: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo made history in EURO 2024, becoming the only player in history to appear in six iterations of the tournament. However, the Portugal skipper could not live up to his exceptionally high standards, failing to score even a single goal despite attempting 23 shots in five games. Ronaldo looked destined to add to his tally when Portugal won a penalty against Slovenia in the Round of 16, but the 39-year-old failed to beat Jan Oblak from the penalty spot.

Portugal, who were underwhelming throughout EURO 2020, crashed out in the quarter-finals after losing to France on penalties.

#2 Most Assists: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

The youngest player in history to play in the EUROs, Spain’s 16-year-old right-winger Lamine Yamal has been in a league of his own in Germany. The jet-heeled forward has claimed three assists in five matches thus far, helping La Roja reach the semi-finals. Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has also provided three assists, but he has played 39 minutes more than the teenager (328 vs 367).

Yamal has yet to find the back of the net in EURO 2024. If he does, he will become the youngest-ever goalscorer in the tournament’s history, breaking Johan Vonlanthen’s record (18 years and 141 days).

#1 Most Goals: Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) have all scored three goals each in EURO 2024. However, Schranz has taken only 335 minutes to reach the tally, which has allowed him to clinch the top spot.

Schranz scored Slovakia’s only goal as they picked up a heroic 1-0 victory over Belgium on Matchday 1. He added another goal to his tally on Matchday 2, but Ukraine still prevailed, bagging a 2-1 victory. Schranz’s third goal came against England in the Round of 16. But once again, Slovakia failed to hold firm and ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Three Lions.