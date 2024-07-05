Soccer

“We Have To Be Prepared, But on the other hand…” – Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann Identifies Spain Prodigy Lamine Yamal’s Weaknesses

Sushan Chakraborty
Spain Ace Lamine Yamal Is The Youngest EURO Player
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has heaped praise on Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, calling him a “big talent.” Nagelsmann, however, does not think he is infallible, with the coach shedding light on some of his weaknesses ahead of the EURO 2024 quarter-finals.

Lamine Yamal Has Been One Of Spain’s Standout Performers In EURO 2024

The youngest player in history to play in the European Championships, 16-year-old winger Yamal has the world at his feet. He was in blistering form for his boyhood club Barcelona in the 2023-24 season, bagging five goals and eight assists in 37 La Liga appearances. His performances caught Spain boss Luis de la Fuente’s attention, and he included the teenager in his EURO 2024 squad.

Yamal has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Spain in EURO 2024, and deservedly so. He has played exceptionally down the right flank, linking up with his teammates and creating openings at will. In four appearances, Yamal has created 11 chances and provided two assists. He has also delivered five successful crosses and completed 11 dribbles.

Germany Boss Identifies Weaknesses In Brilliant Yamal’s Game

Yamal will undoubtedly be one of the players to watch when Spain take on EURO 2024 hosts Germany in Friday’s (July 5) mouth-watering quarter-final. And it looks like German boss Nagelsmann has hatched a plan to stop his run.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Nagelsmann, at first, heaped praise on Yamal. He said (via ESPN):

He is a big talent. He was really consistent this season, not many players are at his age, but his challenge now is to deliver that for many years.

He has good qualities, he is very good one-on-one. You can’t always defend him, he is so variable, he goes inside and outside. His left foot is strong but he can use his right.

Then, he reminded his players that Yamal was not without flaws. He claimed the inexperienced attacker struggled when things did not go his way or the defenders gave him a hard time.

He added:

We have to be prepared, but on the other hand, he does not have so much experience when things don’t go his way or opponents tackle stronger, but it’s not our plan to hit him in the socks.”

Spain and Germany’s last European Championship meeting came in the final of 2008. La Roja came out on top in that game, claiming a 1-0 victory.

