NBA

Kevin Durant says he wants Team USA to beat other countries by 40-50 points in the 2024 Olympics

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kevin Durant Team USA pic
Kevin Durant Team USA pic

After Team USA did not medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, they knew changes needed to be made. The Americans did not bring their best talent and it showed. That is why managing director Grant Hill has been assembling what will be a dynamic roster for Team USA. Several superstars around the league are “locks” for the team barring an injury. 

Reportedly, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Jrue Holiday could all play this summer. That is seven of the 12 roster spots available for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. It’s some of the best talent in the NBA. Phoenix’s Kevin Durant said he wants Team USA to beat other countries by 40-50 points.

Team USA is going to be dominant in the 2024 Olympic Games

This summer, the 2024 Olympic Games will be played in Paris. Team USA has won five straight gold medals in basketball and 17 in their Olympic history. The best roster Team USA has put together is the 1992 Dream Team. It featured all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, David Robinson, and Charles Barkley. However, the roster that Team USA is putting together this summer will certainly compete with how much talent was on that ’92 Dream Team.

To start, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James is making his return to the Olympic stage. It’s been over 10 years since James suited up for Team USA in 2012. However, the 20-time all-star wants to give it one last run on the world’s biggest stage for men’s basketball. Additionally, they will have Team USA favorite Kevin Durant back in 2024. He was Team USA’s MVP in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. There was no question as to whether the two-time NBA champion would be returning.


Another player Team USA expects to play is Warriors’ PG Steph Curry. One piece missing from Curry’s legendary resume is an Olympic gold medal. Surprisingly, the 35-year-old has never played in the Olympics for Team USA. He has the chance to make that a first this summer. This is set to be one of the best Team USA rosters in the last decade, maybe even longer. It’s hard to not see the Americans winning gold this summer.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kevin Durant Team USA pic
NBA

LATEST Kevin Durant says he wants Team USA to beat other countries by 40-50 points in the 2024 Olympics

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 29 2024
rsz domantas sabonis usatsi 22628673
NBA
Domantas Sabonis Nearly Lost His NBA-Leading Streak Of Double-Doubles Last Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 29 2024

Domantas Sabonis has been on quite an impressive run during the 2023-24 NBA season. He has been dominant statistically all season long, but truly came on strong during February, averaging…

Kobe Bufkin Hawks pic
NBA
Atlanta’s rookie Kobe Bufkin has shown flashes of potential in his limited time with the Hawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 29 2024

At 26-32 this season, the Atlanta Hawks are fighting to stay in at least the play-in tournament. All-star PG Trae Young tore a ligament in his left pinkie. He had…

Jalen Green Rockets pic
NBA
Houston’s Jalen Green has reportedly been frustrated with his minutes in crunch time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 29 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
NBA
Philadelphia has ‘hope’ that Joel Embiid can return by the end of March or early April
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024
Alperen Sengun Rockets pic
NBA
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun reminds Shaquille O’Neal of a young Pau Gasol
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024
klay thompson on a backcourt pairing with chris paul v0 HsfqeX5hPwBzj9fgyzZSu8Xf5UrLoUOsgHKqp25ileo ezgif.com resize
NBA
CP3 Returns, Warriors Bench Dominates In Road Win Over Wizards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 28 2024
Arrow to top