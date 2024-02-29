After Team USA did not medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, they knew changes needed to be made. The Americans did not bring their best talent and it showed. That is why managing director Grant Hill has been assembling what will be a dynamic roster for Team USA. Several superstars around the league are “locks” for the team barring an injury.

Reportedly, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Jrue Holiday could all play this summer. That is seven of the 12 roster spots available for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. It’s some of the best talent in the NBA. Phoenix’s Kevin Durant said he wants Team USA to beat other countries by 40-50 points.

Team USA is going to be dominant in the 2024 Olympic Games

Kevin Durant wants to dominate in the Olympics and beat other countries by 40-50 points “I want to really make a statement on how dominant our players are. Like 40, 50-point wins. I want to do that.” (Via @boardroom / h/t https://t.co/5fTlIARvIZ) pic.twitter.com/Pj87ifonUa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 29, 2024

This summer, the 2024 Olympic Games will be played in Paris. Team USA has won five straight gold medals in basketball and 17 in their Olympic history. The best roster Team USA has put together is the 1992 Dream Team. It featured all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, David Robinson, and Charles Barkley. However, the roster that Team USA is putting together this summer will certainly compete with how much talent was on that ’92 Dream Team.

To start, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James is making his return to the Olympic stage. It’s been over 10 years since James suited up for Team USA in 2012. However, the 20-time all-star wants to give it one last run on the world’s biggest stage for men’s basketball. Additionally, they will have Team USA favorite Kevin Durant back in 2024. He was Team USA’s MVP in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. There was no question as to whether the two-time NBA champion would be returning.

Team USA Basketball is absolutely STACKED pic.twitter.com/Q0YJICRKg5 — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) February 28, 2024



Another player Team USA expects to play is Warriors’ PG Steph Curry. One piece missing from Curry’s legendary resume is an Olympic gold medal. Surprisingly, the 35-year-old has never played in the Olympics for Team USA. He has the chance to make that a first this summer. This is set to be one of the best Team USA rosters in the last decade, maybe even longer. It’s hard to not see the Americans winning gold this summer.