Kevin Durant spent three years as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He and Stephen Curry formed one of the most lethal duos of all time, and the cast of players that surrounded them made them nearly impossible to beat. But the relationship between the Warriors and Durant had a sour ending, which resulted in the superstar leaving town, and potentially leaving more championships on the table.

Kevin Durant On Draymond Green Issue: “It Was Swept Under The Rug”

“I’m just so confused at that moment ’cause he ain’t ever did nothing like that before…I just started isolating myself after that ’cause nobody ever talked about it.” Kevin Durant on infamous Warriors endgame vs the Clippers 🗣 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/exzDPpCnlK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 29, 2023

His presence in Golden State was chastised and dissected from the moment he arrived. Durant became one of the most unliked players in the league because of his decision to join the already-super team, but there was no denying the greatness that be brought to the team to help them win back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Durant’s time with the team came to an end in 2019 when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, a far-too-soon ending to what could have been one of the greatest dynasties that the game has ever seen.

Green Has Had Issues With Multiple Teammates

Draymond Green responds to Jordan Poole’s father 👀 pic.twitter.com/7F4DMjAlXF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 19, 2023

The reason for his departure has never been completely explained, but there was a serious assumption that it was the strained relationship between him and Draymond Green that caused him to want out.

Kevin Durant opened up about the topic on a recent episode of All The Smoke on Showtime Basketball. He broke down an infamous in-game spat that played out in front of the cameras:

Everyone on the bench was confused, too. Then we came back and I just heard him screaming, and I was like ‘Hold up’. And he’s usually screaming when he come back to the bench but what is he saying? And then he just started going off. Klay was pissed, too…And for him to say that kind of s–t to me just threw me for a loop. I just started isolating myself after that cause I didn’t feel like nobody really talked it, it was just swept under the rug.

It isn’t the only instance of Green having issues with teammates, as one of those stories has been on the forefront since he punched Jordan Poole during training camp last season. But the Warriors rewarded Green with a 4-year contract extension, choosing to take the baggage that comes along with his high IQ play that is essential to Golden State’s success.