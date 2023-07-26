Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016 was a highly successful merging of forces. Their time was short together, but Durant and Steph Curry formed a nearly-unstoppable duo that won 2 championships in their 3 seasons, which were perhaps the strongest iterations of the team during their run as a dynasty.

Steph Curry Wanted Durant Back With Warriors

The two sides have gone their separate ways, with varying results. The Warriors fell on hard times for a couple of seasons due to injuries, but bounced back by winning another NBA championship two years ago and competing for another last season.

Kevin Durant has continued to struggle to find his forever home. He originally left the Warriors by being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he teamed up with Kyrie Irving on what was supposed to be the next super team. Things never worked out for the team or Durant, and he was traded during this past season to the Phoenix Suns.

His new team came up short, too. For the second year in a row, Phoenix fizzled out in embarrassing fashion in the postseason, resulting in a firing of their popular head coach and other major off-season changes. The Suns will look to be contenders in the Western Conference again this coming season, but Durant might have had a different destination if things worked out the way Curry wanted them to.

Curry Never Had An Issue With KD

In a recent interview with The Ringer, Steph Curry was asked about a potential reunion with Durant at some point down the road. He said that the two have certainly had discussions, which gives truth to the rumors that the Warriors were interested in Durant’s services at some point before he was traded to Phoenix.

“I think there was an excitement or curiosity of, ‘Is this really a legit possibility?’ And to be honest, I had talked to him maybe once or twice about it specifically, but he wasn’t in the decision-making process, so he wasn’t in a position to where he could be like, ‘I want to do X, Y, Z.’ It was just more of a natural conversation.”

While it may have been the work of one of his teammates that eventually pushed Durant out, Curry says that he has never had a problem with his former teammate. “He didn’t owe me anything,” Curry finished. “When he left, it was his own decision.”

