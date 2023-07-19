The Golden State Warriors had high hopes of defending their NBA Championship in 2022-23, but things turn a turn during training camp. The now infamous punch thrown by Draymond Green landed on the side of the face of Jordan Poole, which was ultimately a factor in the team coming up short in achieving their goals.

Draymond Green Is Going On About Jordan Poole

“I don’t just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain’t triggered by something that fast… We know stuff you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on.” Draymond Green on the Jordan Poole incident (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/IZo4oz7BdD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2023

It had a lasting effect that will likely change the course of the franchise for the near future. It was apparent that the Warriors were going to have to choose between Green and Poole, essentially choosing between current success and potential success down the road. They chose the proven player who has helped them win championships already, as Golden State shipped Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

The media has been doing their best to get some kind of quote from Poole about the situation, going as far as asking him if he has heard from Draymond at all since the trade. It is obvious that there is still plenty of contention in the air, as Poole likely views Green as the player who forever changed the course of his NBA career.

Green recently appeared on Patrick Beverley’s podcast, and opened up about a myriad of topics that have made headlines this week. One of them was the punch, to which Green said the following:

“I don’t just hit people. That dialogue of course happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast…This is a team. Ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant…We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men.”

Green Gets Duped By Fake Tweet

Draymond deleted it too lmaooo pic.twitter.com/1gANy58YKl — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) July 19, 2023

Jordan Poole’s father, Anthony, got into the mix on social media by calling out Green, even saying that he is “soft as a b—h.” Green of course responded by warning the elder Poole to be careful with his words.

Things got worse for Green when he tried responding to what he thought was a quote from former NBA great Kevin Garnett. The fake quote came from an imposter Twitter account, but Draymond fell victim to the fraud. He quote tweeted what he thought was a legit source, calling out Garnett himself. KG responded by pointing out that it was a fake tweet.

To add even more juice to the headlines, Green was sure to open up about his relationship with Chris Paul, saying that he’s not going to like him now just because the two are teammates.

