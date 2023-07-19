NBA

Draymond Green Is Spending His Off-Season Talking About Jordan Poole

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz draymond emotion
rsz draymond emotion

The Golden State Warriors had high hopes of defending their NBA Championship in 2022-23, but things turn a turn during training camp. The now infamous punch thrown by Draymond Green landed on the side of the face of Jordan Poole, which was ultimately a factor in the team coming up short in achieving their goals.

Draymond Green Is Going On About Jordan Poole

It had a lasting effect that will likely change the course of the franchise for the near future. It was apparent that the Warriors were going to have to choose between Green and Poole, essentially choosing between current success and potential success down the road. They chose the proven player who has helped them win championships already, as Golden State shipped Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

The media has been doing their best to get some kind of quote from Poole about the situation, going as far as asking him if he has heard from Draymond at all since the trade. It is obvious that there is still plenty of contention in the air, as Poole likely views Green as the player who forever changed the course of his NBA career.

Green recently appeared on Patrick Beverley’s podcast, and opened up about a myriad of topics that have made headlines this week. One of them was the punch, to which Green said the following:

“I don’t just hit people. That dialogue of course happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast…This is a team. Ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant…We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men.”

Green Gets Duped By Fake Tweet

Jordan Poole’s father, Anthony, got into the mix on social media by calling out Green, even saying that he is “soft as a b—h.” Green of course responded by warning the elder Poole to be careful with his words.

Things got worse for Green when he tried responding to what he thought was a quote from former NBA great Kevin Garnett. The fake quote came from an imposter Twitter account, but Draymond fell victim to the fraud. He quote tweeted what he thought was a legit source, calling out Garnett himself. KG responded by pointing out that it was a fake tweet.

To add even more juice to the headlines, Green was sure to open up about his relationship with Chris Paul, saying that he’s not going to like him now just because the two are teammates.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
1400299411.0
NBA

LATEST Miami Heat View Tyler Herro As More Valuable In A Trade Than Tyrese Maxey

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 18 2023
rsz 95438 960
NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers Had Interest In Signing Dillon Brooks, According To Reports
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 17 2023

Dillon Brooks signed a 4-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets earlier this month, cashing in on his free agency status. But there were other franchises that showed interest…

rsz 230716064924 02 steph curry american century golf 0715
NBA
Losing To The Lakers Gave Steph Curry A Head Start On Prep For Celebrity Tournament
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 16 2023

Steph Curry has been a superstar on the basketball court for nearly a decade, but he is taking his elite skills and excelling at a new sport. He has been…

LeBron James all-time scoring leader-SportsLens.com
NBA
LeBron James Could Play Until He’s 50 Years Old, Says Kendrick Perkins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 12 2023
rsz dhdove5uwaemsq
NBA
San Antonio Spurs Legends Will Introduce Gregg Popovich At Hall Of Fame Induction
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 12 2023
Pascal Siakam 900x600 1
NBA
Orlando Magic Interested In Pascal Siakam
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 11 2023
GettyImages 1246095724 1
NBA
Miami May Have The Best Offer For Damian Lillard
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 11 2023
Arrow to top