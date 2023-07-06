Editorial

Kendall Jenner backed to come out on top in blockbuster Kardashian Royal Rumble brawl

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kendall Jenner has been priced as the favorite to win a blockbuster Royal Rumble brawl between the Kardashian family, according to exclusive odds compiled by SportsLens.

  • SportsLens reveal the likely winner in a Royal Rumble between the Kardashian family
  • Kendall Jenner priced as short favorite ahead of sister Kylie
  • Khloe, Kim and Kourtney round off the back end of the market in an open field

The Kardashian and Jenner family are best known for their reality TV show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ but what if they opted for a special episode featuring a Royal Rumble?

It would certainly go down well with the fanbase and we had our trader price up the bawl which favors Kendall.

Kardashian Royal Rumble Odds

  • Kendall Jenner @ +125
  • Kylie Jenner @ +275
  • Khloe Kardashian @ +400
  • Kim Kardashian @ +500
  • Kourtney Kardashian @ +700

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said: “Kendall Jenner is the hot favourite to come out on top in our hypothetical Royal Rumble brawl between the Kardashian and Jenner family.

“She’s in her physical prime at age 27 and is the second-tallest of the competitors at 5ft 9in, possessing a greater reach over Kylie (5ft 6in), Kim (5ft 2in) and Kourtney (5ft 1in).

“Khloe is the tallest at 5ft 10in but is 12 years older than Kendall and has likely surpassed her peak physical nature and readiness for combat.”

Kendall favored to stand tallest in Kardashian-Jenner Royal Rumble brawl

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no stranger to confrontation and they can be seen bickering week in week out on their reality TV show – why not settle any disputes in the ring instead of a shouting match?

In October 2020, Kendall and Kylie got into a physical fight after a trip to Palm Springs sparked by Kylie ‘stealing’ Kendall’s outfit ahead of their big night out.

According to Kendall, Kylie slapped her so she responded by smacking her in the face. Kylie then took her heel and put it into Kendall’s neck before the latter responded by kicking her back.

Unfortunately, the cameras weren’t rolling so we’ll never know who truly won the battle – but the odds suggest a close encounter with Kendall coming out on top.

Legal Disclaimer. All information on this page is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Author image
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Author Image

Arrow to top