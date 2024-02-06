With a 34-15 record, the LA Clippers are currently third in the Western Conference. The team has been on an absolute tear since the start of December. In their last 31 games, the Clippers are 26-5. Their star talent has quickly found chemistry and they’re playing to their potential right now. One player who’s been particularly great over this 30+ game stretch is SF Kawhi Leonard.

The 32-year-old is in his 12th professional season and his 5th with the Clippers. Leonard was voted to his 6th all-star game this season and will be joined by his teammate Paul George. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard has set new records for efficiency over his current 30-game stretch. It’s a big reason why the Clippers have had so much success.

Kawhi Leonard has had incredible efficiency for the Clippers over his last 30 games

In the past 30 Clippers games, Kawhi Leonard has a 25-5 record while averaging:

• 26.4 PPG

• 57% FG

• 51% 3-pt FG

• 92% FT

He’s the first player to average 25 points on 55-50-90 shooting splits over any 30-game span all-time, per @Statswilliams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2024



For the 2023-24 season, Kawhi Leonard has played and started in 45 of LA’s 49 games. Leonard only played 52 games last season and he’ll go well over that number this year. He’s averaging (24.4) points, (6.3) rebounds, (3.7) assists, and (1.7) steals per contest. Over his last 30 games, Kawhi has been setting NBA records according to Matt Williams of ESPN.

Leonard is averaging (26.4) points per game in his last 30. While that might not jump off the page, it’s his efficiency that will shock you. Over this 30-game stretch, he’s shooting (57) % from the field, (51) % from beyond the arc, and (92) % from the free-throw line. That makes him the first player in league history to have those shooting splits over a 30-game span. It’s truly been a historic run for Kawhi Leonard whether he’s aware or not.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden ran the show for the Clippers in their win in ATL! Leonard: 36 PTS, 5 3PM, 5 AST

Harden: 30 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/KDe0UJT1PY — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2024



The Clippers have four more games until the all-star break. However, there won’t be much of a break for Kawhi Leonard as he’s been selected as an all-star in 2023-24. Los Angeles is playing extremely well and they want to keep riding this wave of momentum. It will be interesting to see if they can keep this level of production going in the playoffs. Right now, the Clippers look like they can compete with any team in the West.