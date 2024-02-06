NBA

Kawhi Leonard’s incredible 30-game stretch has set new records for efficiency

Zach Wolpin
With a 34-15 record, the LA Clippers are currently third in the Western Conference. The team has been on an absolute tear since the start of December. In their last 31 games, the Clippers are 26-5. Their star talent has quickly found chemistry and they’re playing to their potential right now. One player who’s been particularly great over this 30+ game stretch is SF Kawhi Leonard. 

The 32-year-old is in his 12th professional season and his 5th with the Clippers. Leonard was voted to his 6th all-star game this season and will be joined by his teammate Paul George. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard has set new records for efficiency over his current 30-game stretch. It’s a big reason why the Clippers have had so much success.

Kawhi Leonard has had incredible efficiency for the Clippers over his last 30 games


For the 2023-24 season, Kawhi Leonard has played and started in 45 of LA’s 49 games. Leonard only played 52 games last season and he’ll go well over that number this year. He’s averaging (24.4) points, (6.3) rebounds, (3.7) assists, and (1.7) steals per contest. Over his last 30 games, Kawhi has been setting NBA records according to Matt Williams of ESPN.

Leonard is averaging (26.4) points per game in his last 30. While that might not jump off the page, it’s his efficiency that will shock you. Over this 30-game stretch, he’s shooting (57) % from the field, (51) % from beyond the arc, and (92) % from the free-throw line. That makes him the first player in league history to have those shooting splits over a 30-game span. It’s truly been a historic run for Kawhi Leonard whether he’s aware or not.


The Clippers have four more games until the all-star break. However, there won’t be much of a break for Kawhi Leonard as he’s been selected as an all-star in 2023-24. Los Angeles is playing extremely well and they want to keep riding this wave of momentum. It will be interesting to see if they can keep this level of production going in the playoffs. Right now, the Clippers look like they can compete with any team in the West.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
