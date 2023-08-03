NFL

Justin Fields’ teammates can see the improvement in all areas of his game during Bears training camp

Zach Wolpin
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears took Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick. As a rookie, he played in 12 games and made 10 starts. In year two last season, he started all 15 games he played in for Chicago. Heading into year 3 as the Bears’ franchise QB, Fields is expected to have his best season yet.

NFL insider Arye Pulli reported that Fields’ teammates can see an improvement in all areas of his game. This offseason, the Bears have made a concerted effort to improve the offensive weapons that Fields has at his disposal. Last season, he was asked to run the ball and create his own offense. The Bears want to have more of a passing attack heading in 2023.

Chicago has done everything it could this offseason to make Justin Fields an MVP candidate in 2023


Arguably the biggest move the Bears made this offseason was trading for Carolina’s D.J. Moore. In three of the last four seasons, the 26-year-old has had 1,000+ receiving yards and at least four touchdowns. Justin Fields has only played in 27 games for the Bears, but he finally has a WR1 to throw to. Additionally, Chicago has made upgrades on their offensive line to protect their franchise QB.

His offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has said that Fields has a deeper understanding of the team’s offensive game plan. Last season was their first year of Fields learning Getsy’s offensive system. Even WR Darnell Mooney has seen the small improvements that are going to make Fields a better QB this season. He noted that Fields is calling the plays by himself in two-minute drills. That’s something he told Monney he could not do last season.


Another goal that Fields has set for the 2023 season is being Chicago’s first 4,000-yard passes in a single season. The Bears are the only franchise in the NFL to never have a QB accomplish that feat. Justin Fields plans to change that. He has an improved offense around him and the 24-year-old is more comfortable heading into year 3.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
