Bears: Justin Fields says he will be the teams first QB to throw for 4,000 yards in a season

Zach Wolpin
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears traded up to take Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick. Fields became the full-time starter last season and was a dual-threat QB. The Bears have been an NFL franchise for over 100 years, but have never had a QB throw for 4,000 yards in a season. 

Recently, Justin Fields was on CBS Sports’ All Things Covered podcast. He was asked if he is going to be the one to set that record for the Bears. Fields waited no time and say that he was going to set that record in the 2023 season. That’s a huge goal for a young QB who’s still developing as a passer.

Is Justin Fields capable of throwing for 4,000 yards in a single season for the Bears?


Last season, Fields passed for 2,242 yards in 15 games started and played. He barely has 4,000 passing yards for his career at 4,112. The former Ohio State QB would have to take a massive jump in year three to be able to eclipse 4,000 yards in 2023.

Chicago’s offensive game plan was not built around passing the ball in 2022. The team used Fields’ running abilities as a primary weapon on offense. With 1,143 rushing yards last season, Fields became the 33rd Bears player to rush for 1,000 yards. However, he’s the franchise’s first QB to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.


In a 17-game regular season, Fields would need to average 235.3 passings yards per game to reach 4,000. During his 27 games at QB in the NFL, the former first-round pick averages 152.3 passing yards per game. Fields had one game last season where he had at least 235 passing yards.

The Bears were lacking a true WR1 for Fields to target last season. That’s why Chicago went out and traded for former Panthers WR DJ Moore. From 2019-2021, Moore had three straight seasons where he had 1,000+ receiving yards. Passing for 4,000 yards is a tall task for Fields next season, but it’s certainly something he could achieve in his NFL career. He’ll be 24 years old during the 2023 season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
