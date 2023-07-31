Justin Fields Will Play At An MVP Level, Says Dan Orlovsky

Justin Fields was in one of the worst possible situations for a quarterback last season. Not only do the Chicago Bears have a historically poor history of QB play, but the current situation and surrounding talent made it difficult for Fields to succeed from the jump.

Justin Fields Could Play At MVP Level, Says Orlovsky

“I think Justin Fields is gonna play MVP-level football… I just don’t think he’ll be in the [MVP] conversation because the Bears won’t be good enough.” Dan Orlovsky has high expectations for Fields this season 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/VdkfHTVEU6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 31, 2023

He had plenty of struggles during his rookie year, throwing 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a sub-50% completion percentage while posting a record of 2-8 in 10 starts. Things started a bit slow for Fields’ second season as well, but he dialed up his performance as his sophomore season wore on.

Fields finished the 2022-23 season with solid numbers. He threw for over 2,200 yards while tossing 17 touchdowns vs 11 interceptions, but it was his dual threat ability that made him one of the pass-throwers that teams simply didn’t want to face down the stretch of the season. Fields ran for more than 1,100 yards last year while scoring 8 touchdowns with his feet. His 178 rushing yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 were the most by a quarterback in a game, ever.

What will Justin Fields have in store for Year 3? ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has high hopes.

On First Take on Monday, the former NFL quarterback was asked about what he thinks about the upcoming season for Fields:

I think he’s going to play MVP level football. I have felt that since the DJ Moore trade. I don’t think he’ll be in the conversation because the team will not be good enough.

Bears Need To Be Better

Orlovsky goes on to outline the three reasons why he believes that Fields will progress in his development. First, he talks about what Fields was able to accomplish last year with a depleted skill group, and that Chicago might have provided the worst QB situation last season.

The second point that Orlovsky makes is about the bolstered offensive line, which was a huge problem for the Bears last season. The third and final reason is the system that Justin Fields is running. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy runs an offense that comes from the Shanahan coaching tree, which is known to make any inserted quarterback look successful.

Quarterbacks in this system typically take a significant leap during their second year, which is where Fields will be with Getsy.

Fields is listed at +1800 to win the MVP award, on par with Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa.

