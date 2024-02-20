Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Successor: Fabrizio Romano Claims Liverpool Are All In For 42-Year-Old Manager, But Says He Is Not The Only Name On List

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has 23 Wins This Season
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool “100%” want to appoint Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor in the summer but the Spaniard is not the only name on their list. According to Romano, Brighton & Hove Albion ace Roberto De Zerbi is also a person of interest.

Liverpool Will Appoint Jurgen Klopp Successor In The Summer

Having been at Anfield since 2015, Klopp will step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season. The German, who has guided the Reds to every single trophy on offer, wishes to take a breather after withstanding breakneck pressure for nearly a decade.

The Merseysiders will need to appoint someone special to fill Klopp’s shoes, and according to Romano, Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool star Alonso is their top choice. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian revealed:

Liverpool remain very interested in Xabi Alonso – they keep having contacts, but they also want to be respectful because it’s an important season for Bayer Leverkusen and they don’t want to disturb them. 

Still, it’s 100% confirmed that Liverpool want to go for Alonso. He’s not the only name on their list, but they are well informed on his contract situation – there is not a proper clause, but a gentleman’s agreement with the club.”

He added:

I’m not sure any concrete talks are imminent because of Leverkusen’s situation, but for sure Alonso is at the top of Liverpool’s list – he’s not the only one, but he’s a strong candidate for the Liverpool job.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Reds’ Managerial Appointment Hinges On One Condition

Liverpool will also need to hire a sporting director after last-season hire Jorg Schmadtke left the club at the end of January. According to Romano, the Reds will only proceed with the managerial appointment after they find a new director.

The journalist also threw De Zerbi’s name into the pool of managerial candidates, saying the club appreciates the Italian tactician.

Romano concluded by adding:

It’s also important to remember, as I always said, that Liverpool will appoint a new director, and then a new manager. That step is crucial to decide on new coach, so we have to be patient and see how the discussions evolve. Roberto De Zerbi is also appreciated, but again – nothing is done so I keep that open and also based on new director.”

Alonso’s Leverkusen, who are the only unbeaten team in Europe this season, are sitting at the top of the Bundesliga rankings with an eight-point lead over Bayern Munich. De Zerbi’s Brighton, meanwhile, are seventh in the Premier League rankings, sitting nine points adrift of a Europa League spot.

