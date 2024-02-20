Soccer

5 Players Who Have Created The Most Chances In The Premier League This Season: Manchester United Ace Bruno Fernandes Tops List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
4 min read
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been The Best Creator In The Premier League
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been The Best Creator In The Premier League

For most center-forwards and strikers, goals and assists almost paint the complete picture. The higher the numbers, the greater their impact. However, for wingers, attacking midfielders, and flying fullbacks, goals and assists are not enough. To tell a more complete story, another stat, called “chances created”, is required.

The metric, chances created, is the sum of total key passes — a pass that led directly to a shot — and assists. By shedding light on the chances created, we can see how consistently a player has opened up the defense, allowing teammates to get their shots away.

Today, we will take a look at the Premier League’s most consistent creators this season. According to the stats from FotMob, are the top five players with the most chances created in 2023-24:

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 61 Chances Created

Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Has Created The Fifth-Most Chances In The Premier League
Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Leading Goal Contributors In Europe

Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka has been in sensational form in the Premier League this season, scoring 12 times and providing seven assists in 24 appearances so far. He is also the division’s fifth-best creator, having created 61 chances so far.

Saka, 22, has impressed onlookers with his link-up play, ability to take defenders on, and sharp movement. He has completed 782 passes with 83% accuracy, delivered 34 accurate crosses, pulled off 34 dribbles, and drawn 48 fouls. He is currently on a dream run for the Gunners, having scored six goals in his last four games.

#4 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United): 63 Chances Created

Kieran Trippier Has 10 Premier League Assists This Season
Kieran Trippier Has Been The Most Creative Fullback In England This Season

The only fullback to make the cut, Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has created 63 chances in the 2023-24 Premier League season. The Englishman has claimed 10 assists so far in 23 outings, emerging as the division’s joint-leading assist provider with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. The 33-year-old also has a goal to his name.

Trippier has completed 1274 passes with an accuracy of 80.4%. Additionally, he has delivered 64 accurate crosses and completed 16 dribbles.

#3 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal): 64 Chances Created

Arsenal Ace Martin Odegaard Has Been One Of The Most Consistent Creators In The Premier League This Season
Martin Odegaard Has Been Directly Involved In 11 Goals In The Premier League This Season

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is the third name on the list, with the Norwegian creating 64 chances in 22 matches this season. Odegaard, who has been at the club since moving from Real Madrid (initially on loan) in August 2020, has scored five times and claimed six assists in the league in 2023-24.

Odegaard has caught everyone’s attention with his inch-perfect passes and ability to carry the ball into dangerous areas. As per FotMob, he has completed 1088 passes with 87.2% accuracy and completed 20 dribbles.

#2 Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion): 67 Chances Created

Pascal Gross Has Been One Of The Leading Chance Creators In The Premier League This Season
Pascal Gross Has Claimed 9 Assists In EPL 2023-24

Pascal Gross has been at the heart of everything positive for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. The adventurous defensive midfielder, who is also comfortable playing further up the pitch, has created a whopping 67 chances in 23 appearances. Gross has provided nine assists in the league so far and is the division’s joint-third leading assist provider. The 32-year-old has also chipped in with four goals to emerge as the division’s most prolific defensive midfielder.

Gross has completed 1653 passes with 89.4% accuracy, delivered 66 accurate long balls, and pulled off 14 dribbles.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): 72 Chances Created

Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes Has Created The Most Chances In The Premier League This Season
Bruno Fernandes Has Only Claimed 5 Assists So Far

At the summit sits Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, having created a whopping 72 chances in 24 Premier League matches. The Portuguese ace has provided only five assists in the English top flight so far, which goes on to show how wasteful United have been in the final third this season.

Fernandes, who primarily operates as an attacking midfielder, has scored three league goals as of February 20. He has also completed 1016 passes with an accuracy of 78.8%.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Has Created The Fifth-Most Chances In The Premier League
