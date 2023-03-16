NBA

Joel Embiid Is Now The Favorite To Win MVP

Owen Jones
Joel Embiid, the star center of the Philadelphia 76ers, has emerged as the favorite to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023 season.

 

Embiid, who was drafted third overall in 2014, has been a force to be reckoned with on the court this season. He is currently averaging a career high 33.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 54.1% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. He has also been a dominant force on defense. This season he’s averaged  1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Embiid is now +110 to become NBA MVP according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

Many experts believe that Embiid’s combination of scoring, rebounding, and defensive prowess make him a strong candidate for the MVP award. His ability to dominate games on both ends of the court has been a major factor in the 76ers’ success this season, and he has emerged as one of the league’s most dominant players.

Embiid’s strong play has also been recognized by his peers. He was recently named to his sixth consecutive NBA All-Star team. He has also been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week three times this season.

Despite his strong start, Embiid faces stiff competition for the MVP award. Other top contenders include reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, if Embiid can continue his dominant play and lead the 76ers deep into the playoffs, he will undoubtedly be a strong contender for the award. With his combination of size, skill, and tenacity, Embiid has become one of the NBA’s most exciting players to watch. His emergence as an MVP candidate is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the game.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Arrow to top