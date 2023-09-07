NFL

Jets Injury Report: Dalvin Cook is a ‘full go’ for their Monday night matchup vs. the Bills

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Jets have made concerted efforts to improve their roster. New York has added a number of offensive weapons that will surely help the team win more games. With Breece Hall coming off an ACL injury, the Jets were looking to add another RB to pair with the 2022 second-round pick. 

Dalvin Cook was released by the Vikings after six seasons and became a free agent. He met with a few teams this offseason and his decision came down to the wire. Eventually, he chose the Jets and signed a one-year, $7 million deal. Cook will reportedly have no limitations in Week 1 after offseason shoulder surgery.

Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall have the potential to be one of the best RB duos in the NFL this season


In February, the 28-year-old had offseason shoulder surgery. It was a nagging injury that had piled up over a few seasons. Cook had been working back to full health in order to be ready for Week 1. After speaking to the media today, his head coach said that Cook is “full go” for their Monday night matchup against the Bills.

Robert Saleh did say that the team plans to be smart with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. Both players are coming off surgeries and the Jets don’t want to overwork them. Saleh didn’t say they would be on a snap count, but it sounded more like a true 50/50 split between Hall and Cook. One player will likely become the starter at some point during the regular season. For now, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will split RB duties for the Jets.


While Cook is coming off an injury, it didn’t cost him any games with the Vikings in 2022. For the first time in his career, he played every regular season game. The Jets hope to get the same reliability from Cook. Breece Hall was limited at Thursday’s practice. He won’t be on a snap count on Monday, but the Jets are not going to overwork the 22-year-old.

If both players can stay relatively healthy this season, New York should have a dominant rushing attack. Not to mention that they have Aaron Rodgers as their QB this season. This is not the Jets offense that NFL fans are used to in the past. The team has a number of weapons for Rodgers this season as they try and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top