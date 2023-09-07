This offseason, the Jets have made concerted efforts to improve their roster. New York has added a number of offensive weapons that will surely help the team win more games. With Breece Hall coming off an ACL injury, the Jets were looking to add another RB to pair with the 2022 second-round pick.

Dalvin Cook was released by the Vikings after six seasons and became a free agent. He met with a few teams this offseason and his decision came down to the wire. Eventually, he chose the Jets and signed a one-year, $7 million deal. Cook will reportedly have no limitations in Week 1 after offseason shoulder surgery.

Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall have the potential to be one of the best RB duos in the NFL this season

#Jets RB Dalvin Cook is a full go for #Bills week, no limitations. He’s fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, and the early returns from last week’s first practices were positive. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 7, 2023



In February, the 28-year-old had offseason shoulder surgery. It was a nagging injury that had piled up over a few seasons. Cook had been working back to full health in order to be ready for Week 1. After speaking to the media today, his head coach said that Cook is “full go” for their Monday night matchup against the Bills.

Robert Saleh did say that the team plans to be smart with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. Both players are coming off surgeries and the Jets don’t want to overwork them. Saleh didn’t say they would be on a snap count, but it sounded more like a true 50/50 split between Hall and Cook. One player will likely become the starter at some point during the regular season. For now, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will split RB duties for the Jets.

Breece Hall & Dalvin Cook warming up together then dap it up Best RB duo in the league 🔥✈️#Jets | 🎥 @ZackBlatt

pic.twitter.com/B9PVQQEZBw — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 7, 2023



While Cook is coming off an injury, it didn’t cost him any games with the Vikings in 2022. For the first time in his career, he played every regular season game. The Jets hope to get the same reliability from Cook. Breece Hall was limited at Thursday’s practice. He won’t be on a snap count on Monday, but the Jets are not going to overwork the 22-year-old.

If both players can stay relatively healthy this season, New York should have a dominant rushing attack. Not to mention that they have Aaron Rodgers as their QB this season. This is not the Jets offense that NFL fans are used to in the past. The team has a number of weapons for Rodgers this season as they try and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.