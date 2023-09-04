NFL

New York Jets DB Says The Team Will Have A Historic Defense In 2023

Anthony R. Cardenas
All eyes are on the New York Jets for the coming 2023 NFL season as Aaron Rodgers takes the helm at quarterback. They haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1968, but they are looking to break that streak and by being one of the top teams in the league. According to one player on the roster, the Jets could have a defense that compares to the 1985 Chicago Bears.

Jets Defense Could Be As Good As ’85 Bears, Player Says

The defense was great in 2022. They ranked 4th overall in total points and yards allowed, thanks in large part to a stifling pass defense that gave up the fewest touchdowns and third-fewest yards. It is a young and wildly talented unit, headlined by players who will likely become franchise cornerstones.

Sauce Gardner headlines the group. He had an outstanding first season, winning Rookie of the Year and becoming the first rookie cornerback to be named as a First Team All-Pro since Ronnie Lott in the early 80s. He is widely considered to be one of the top three cornerbacks in the game already. Quinnen Williams has a chance for a dominant career as well, as he too was given First Team All-Pro honors with his 12 sacks last year.

Team Is +1400 To Allow The Fewest Points

The addition of Rodgers to the offense figures to make the New York Jets dangerous on both sides of the ball, but defensive back DJ Reed thinks that the defense will be good enough to be considered one of the best that the game has ever seen:

I’m very confident. I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL. Honestly, I think we can be historical.” “Not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be a historical defense like the ’85-’86 Bears and the Legion Of Boom in 2013. I think we can be that dominant if we just put all the things together.

Those are some serious comparisons to the greatest defensive units in NFL history, but the oddsmakers aren’t in as much of an agreement. According to BetOnline.ag, the Jets have the 6th-shortest odds of any defense to be the unit that allows the fewest points this season. The 49ers are projected to be the top in that category, trailed by the Ravens, Steelers, Bills, and Eagles.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
