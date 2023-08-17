After a long and drawn out search, Dalvin Cook finally found a home earlier this week. After being released by the Vikings earlier in the off-season, Cook met with each of the four AFC East teams, eventually signing a 1-year, $8+ million deal with the New York Jets.

Dalvin Cook Thinks Jets Have Best RB Duo In The League

It is just another set of fireworks in what has been an explosive offseason for New York. They were considered a quarterback away from being one of the better teams in the league in 2022, and rectified that issue by bringing in one of the all-time greats in Aaron Rodgers. They’ve been in the headlines ever since, and are the featured team on this year’s version of Hard Knocks.

Hopes are as high as ever for the Jets, and they have had Super Bowl aspirations ever since it was clear that they were landing Rodgers via trade. But those expectations are even higher now, as one of the most productive running backs in the league over the last few years joins the team.

Dalvin Cook is still considered to be in his prime, and will be a boost to an offense that already promises to be vastly improved. He joins a backfield that he’ll share with second-year man Breece Hall, who will be returning from injury after showing flashes of brilliance in 2022.

Hall Could Be A Huge Factor In 2023

RB Breece Hall will return to practice today. 📰 https://t.co/2XnPwC2lQA pic.twitter.com/oGfd5ra3vG — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 15, 2023

Cook believes that he and Hall make up the best running back duo in the NFL, at least based on the tweet that he fired off on Wednesday.

ProFootballFocus tweeted out a picture of the two RBs, asking “Do the Jets have the best running back duo in the league?”. Cook quote tweeted the post, saying:

Delete the “do” and the “?”

He was sure to tag the Jets’ Twitter account in his response.

He might be right. Hall was excellent in his limited action last year, eating up nearly 6 yards per carry and scoring 5 touchdowns on 99 total touches. If he is able to remain healthy and he and Dalvin Cook are able to be productive while the other rests on the sidelines, then there is no reason to believe why they can’t in fact be the top duo.

