Jesus Ferreira Starts For USMNT Against The Netherlands In World Cup Round Of 16

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira is set to start for the USA against the Netherlands in the World Cup today.

USA progressed to the knockout stages, pipping Wales and Iran to the second spot in the group behind England.

The big team news is the Ferreira is starting for the first time in the tournament.

The FC Dallas striker has 18 goals in 35 in 2022, goalscoring form he’ll be hoping to carry into this game.

The 21-year-old has played 15 times for his nation, scoring seven goals during that time.

He’ll be up against Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk for the Netherlands. It’s a battle that will test the Dallas striker, but he’ll be relishing the challenge.