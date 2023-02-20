Basketball

Jayson Tatum Named All-Star MVP After Record 55 Points

Olly Taliku
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum was named All-Star MVP on Sunday after the Boston star broke the previous points record for the All-Star game, with Tatum scoring an incredible 55 points in the Team Giannis win.

For the first time this year the All-Star draft was selected just minutes before the game, with team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo selecting Jayson Tatum as his first pick.

The choice to pick the Celtics star was the best decision Giannis would make all night, as Tatum went off in the match with 55 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists in a dominant performance that deservedly won him the Kobe Bryant All-Star game MVP award.

Tatum wasn’t aware of the record until the fourth quarter, when teammate Damian Lillard told the Boston star to go chase the record down:

“I found out midway through the fourth [about the record],” Tatum said. “I think I had like 49 and Dame [Lillard] was like, ‘Yo, the record’s 52.’ He was like, ‘Go get it.’

“It’s extremely special to me, my first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after him [Kobe], and I remember telling myself that someday I got to get one of those.”

Although separated from teammate and friend Jaylen Brown, Tatum was still unstoppable through the game and even faced off with Brown in some 1v1’s that had everyone on their feet with the world class shooting on display.

“That was like another day at the office for us. Being on the same team for six years now, we’ve played countless number of one-on-one games, scrimmages against each other. We’ve always kind of brought the best out of each other.” Tatum said after the game.

 

“So, that was a normal day for us. Just a myriad of people watching on one of the biggest stages.”

The previous record for points in an All-Star game came from Anthony Davis, who was able to rack up a respectable 52 points in 2017 however this year Tatum smashed the record after a 27 point performance in the third quarter.

The vote was unanimous for the All-Star MVP, as Tatum picked up 11 votes from the media, with Donovan Mitchell earning the final vote meaning that Tatum was rightfully named the MVP.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
