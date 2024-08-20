Soccer

“Sign a four-year deal at a proper club” – Jamie Carragher Urges Players To “Stop Signing for Chelsea”

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Slams Chelsea
Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Slams Chelsea

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged transfer targets not to sign for Premier League giants Chelsea. Carragher believes things have gotten out of hand at Stamford Bridge, and he criticized owner Todd Boehly for failing to create a healthy squad.

Chelsea Has An Overload Of Players

Since taking charge of the club a couple of years back, the Boehly-led consortium has splurged over $1 billion to bring new players to Stamford Bridge. However, despite spending so heavily, the Blues have failed to secure a top-four finish, with them ending up in 12th place in the 2022-23 season and fifth place in 2023-24.

This summer, Chelsea has signed Pedro Neto, who prefers to occupy areas that Cole Palmer generally operates in. Since Palmer has easily been Chelsea’s standout performer, it is unlikely that Enzo Maresca will give Neto the freedom he was getting at Wolverhampton Wanderers. C0mplicating things further, Chelsea is closing in on Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix whereas Napoli ace Victor Osimhen remains a top target.

Jamie Carragher Slams Todd Boehly Transfer Plan

Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher criticized Chelsea’s transfer policy, saying:

Chelsea have just got to stop buying players and players have got to stop signing for Chelsea. If I was a player, why would you sign?

The only reason why you would sign is your agent might say: ‘We’re getting a seven-year deal on big money’ – that’s guaranteed money for seven years. You know what I’d say – back yourself as a player, sign a four-year deal at a proper club, and back yourself to do well. Then when you’re up for renewal your money goes up anyway. I don’t understand why players are signing seven-year deals.

He also claimed Chelsea were buying without a plan, which was not doing them any favors.

Carragher added:

They’ve bought Joao Felix – tell me where he’s going to play. They signed [Pedro] Neto a week ago – where is he playing when you’ve got Cole Palmer? Then where do you play Enzo Fernandez, a £100million player? Where do you play [Christopher] Nkunku?

Great football teams need competition. But every team I played in, there were seven or eight players who knew they were playing every week. Then you’ve got six or seven players who are fighting for three positions. Then you’ve got another six or seven players who know they are squad players. That is a healthy squad.”

He concluded by adding:

What Chelsea have got right now, you ask where Joao Felix might play… I ask where’s Felix going to get changed at the training ground? I’m deadly serious. If you’ve got 40 players – how are you in one dressing room? How are you putting a training session on? How are you creating cohesion?

As per the Independent, Chelsea now has over 40 players in their squad. They need to sell at least 14 before the summer window closes.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manhchester United Branthwaite
Soccer

LATEST Could Jarrad Branthwaite Betray Everton For Liverpool Move?

Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Aug 20 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022 23 1
Soccer
“He will work out how to be successful” – Louis Saha Backs Cristiano Ronaldo To Return To Manchester United One Day
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford one day, possibly as a “coach or even a manager.” Saha, however, believes the Portuguese…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“I think there’ll be some pain” – Gary Neville Backs Manchester United To Finish Above Liverpool In 2024-25 Premier League Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024

England legend Gary Neville has predicted Manchester United will finish above Liverpool in the 2024-25 Premier League rankings. The pundit believes the Reds will struggle without Jurgen Klopp and is…

Barcelona Man Gundogan Could Return To Manchester City
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Happy To Bring Ilkay Gundogan Back To Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Report: Saudi Giants Struggling To Meet Valuation Of Manchester United Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024
Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Slams Chelsea
Soccer
“Sign a four-year deal at a proper club” – Jamie Carragher Urges Players To “Stop Signing for Chelsea”
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024
PSG Legend Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
PSG: 5 Most Valuable Players After Kylian Mbappe’s Departure
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024
Arrow to top