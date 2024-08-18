Soccer

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City: Enzo Maresca Gets Off To An Underwhelming Start at Stamford Bridge

Sushan Chakraborty
New manager Enzo Maresca made his competitive debut for Chelsea on Sunday afternoon (August 18), as his team opened the 2024-25 Premier League season with a clash against English champions Manchester City. Unfortunately, the Italian tactician could not get the better of Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard’s side coming away with a 2-0 victory at St

Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic Seal Win For Manchester City

After narrowly edging out Manchester United in the FA Community Shield, Manchester City headed to West London for their first game of the new Premier League season. Having become the first-ever team to win four consecutive Premier League titles at the end of the 2023-24 season, City is plotting to extend their legacy this term. Chelsea, albeit in a state of imbalance, looked capable of posing a challenge, but Erling Haaland and Co. showed they were simply in a league of their own, even when they were not at their best.

After coming close on a couple of occasions, Manchester City got on the scoresheet in the 18th minute, with Golden Boot holder Haaland applying the finishing touch. Jeremy Doku carried the ball into the final third before playing it into the area. Bernardo Silva was in no position to control it but he showed the intelligence to help it through for Haaland. The Norwegian showed superb close control to shield the ball from Levi Colwell and later Marc Cucurella before guiding it to the back of the net.

Mateo Kovacic scored the insurance goal for Manchester City in the 84th minute, and it was a strike for the ages. Receiving the ball on his chest, the former Chelsea man went past Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez before letting fly from 25 yards away from goal. The ball swerved in the air before nestling in into the back of the net. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez got a touch, but it was not enough to stop the ball from flying in.

Enzo Maresca Happy With Chelsea’s Performance

Although it was a straightforward win on paper for Manchester City, Chelsea did not exactly roll over. They created plenty of chances but failed to take them.

After the end of the game, Maresca appeared satisfied with the Blues’ performance against Man City.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

We competed very well for much of the game. We were similar to Man City if not better, in my personal opinion.

The performance was there… but we didn’t take the chances. Probably the big difference was inside the box. I’m quite happy in terms of performance.”

Chelsea return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25.

