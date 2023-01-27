Site News

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Confirmed For February 26

Joe Lyons
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
The long-awaited boxing clash between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been confirmed for February 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

After two cancelled bouts previously, the showdown between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and half-brother of boxing heavyweight champion Tyson, Tommy Fury will officially take place next month.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Finally Confirm Blockbuster Fight

Fury pulled out of an original agreement to fight in Florida in late 2021 due to injury and illness, much to the disappointment of his opponent.

Tyron Woodley stepped in and was knocked out by Paul before another agreement to fight was signed in August 2022 and scheduled to take place in New York.

When it came time to fight however, the Englishman was denied access into the United States with visa issues as his ESTA was unsuccessful with Homeland Security.

Paul continued an impressive run of form by overcoming UFC legend Anderson Silva before rumours began to circulate regarding a third attempt to set up a clash with Fury – this time with the backing of the Saudis.

As he announced the fight on social media, Paul said:

“Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.

“Tyson promises he and papa will make Tommy retire from boxing and change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.

“Tomorrow I’m coming to London to look at all three Furys in the eye and shake on that promise.”

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

