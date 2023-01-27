Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Confirmed For February 26

The long-awaited boxing clash between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been confirmed for February 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

After two cancelled bouts previously, the showdown between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and half-brother of boxing heavyweight champion Tyson, Tommy Fury will officially take place next month.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Finally Confirm Blockbuster Fight

🚨 @jakepaul 🆚 @tommytntfury 🚨 It's official, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury put their careers, family, and pride on the line next month 🥊#PaulFury | February 26 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/GimIxPXw19 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) January 27, 2023

Fury pulled out of an original agreement to fight in Florida in late 2021 due to injury and illness, much to the disappointment of his opponent.

Tyron Woodley stepped in and was knocked out by Paul before another agreement to fight was signed in August 2022 and scheduled to take place in New York.

When it came time to fight however, the Englishman was denied access into the United States with visa issues as his ESTA was unsuccessful with Homeland Security.

Paul continued an impressive run of form by overcoming UFC legend Anderson Silva before rumours began to circulate regarding a third attempt to set up a clash with Fury – this time with the backing of the Saudis.

As he announced the fight on social media, Paul said:

“Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.

“Tyson promises he and papa will make Tommy retire from boxing and change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.

“Tomorrow I’m coming to London to look at all three Furys in the eye and shake on that promise.”

