Jaguars Injury Report: Barring a setback, Trevor Lawrence is expected to play on TNF vs. the Saints

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Tonight, Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off when the Saints host the Jaguars. New Orleans is 3-3 through their first six games and lost last week to the Texans. Jacksonville is on a three-game win streak and just be the Colts in Week 6. Heading into the game tonight, the Jags are dealing with some key injuries. None bigger than QB Trevor Lawrence. 

Late in the fourth quarter of Week 6, Trevor Lawrence was sacked and suffered a slight knee injury. Initial reports said that the 24-year-old avoided a major knee injury. A sigh of relief for his coaches, teammates, and fans of the team. With a short week of practice, it wasn’t clear whether Lawrence would be able to play on TNF. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former first overall pick is expected to play tonight barring a setback.

How healthy will Trevor Lawrence be tonight if he does play vs. the Saints?


This is Trevor Lawrence’s third season with Jacksonville and he’s never missed a start. He’ll look to keep that 40-game consecutive streak going tonight vs. New Orleans. At practice this week, Lawrence was listed as limited. Backup QB C.J. Beathard took most of the first-team reps at practice. However, that doesn’t mean that Lawrence won’t play. With a short week of practice, the Jags played it extra cautiously with their franchise QB.

For Lawrence and the Jags, they’ll be facing one of the tougher defenses in Week 7. The Saints have only allowed 20+ points to the opposing team in two of their six games in 2023. Their offense has left a lot to be desired at times, but the defense has kept the team competitive. Jacksonville will need their offense to be clicking tonight if they want to be able to beat the Saints on the road.


The team wants to make sure their franchise QB is not in any pain tonight before he plays. Lawrence and the Jaguars are on a roll winning their last three games in a row. If Lawrecne were to reinjure his knee, the team’s chemistry would take a hit on offense. Barring a major setback before the game, expect to see Lawrence play in Week 7 vs. the Saints.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

