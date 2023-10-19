Tonight, Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off when the Saints host the Jaguars. New Orleans is 3-3 through their first six games and lost last week to the Texans. Jacksonville is on a three-game win streak and just be the Colts in Week 6. Heading into the game tonight, the Jags are dealing with some key injuries. None bigger than QB Trevor Lawrence.

Late in the fourth quarter of Week 6, Trevor Lawrence was sacked and suffered a slight knee injury. Initial reports said that the 24-year-old avoided a major knee injury. A sigh of relief for his coaches, teammates, and fans of the team. With a short week of practice, it wasn’t clear whether Lawrence would be able to play on TNF. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former first overall pick is expected to play tonight barring a setback.

How healthy will Trevor Lawrence be tonight if he does play vs. the Saints?

From @GMFB: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence confident he’ll play tonight vs #Saints; #Bills QB Josh Allen’s shoulder should be fine; #Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) and TE Sam LaPorta (calf) getting healthier. pic.twitter.com/A9Iz2MM4qZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2023



This is Trevor Lawrence’s third season with Jacksonville and he’s never missed a start. He’ll look to keep that 40-game consecutive streak going tonight vs. New Orleans. At practice this week, Lawrence was listed as limited. Backup QB C.J. Beathard took most of the first-team reps at practice. However, that doesn’t mean that Lawrence won’t play. With a short week of practice, the Jags played it extra cautiously with their franchise QB.

For Lawrence and the Jags, they’ll be facing one of the tougher defenses in Week 7. The Saints have only allowed 20+ points to the opposing team in two of their six games in 2023. Their offense has left a lot to be desired at times, but the defense has kept the team competitive. Jacksonville will need their offense to be clicking tonight if they want to be able to beat the Saints on the road.

Trevor Lawrence is feeling confident he’ll play against the Saints tonight. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/UlnEzz01I6 — theScore (@theScore) October 19, 2023



The team wants to make sure their franchise QB is not in any pain tonight before he plays. Lawrence and the Jaguars are on a roll winning their last three games in a row. If Lawrecne were to reinjure his knee, the team’s chemistry would take a hit on offense. Barring a major setback before the game, expect to see Lawrence play in Week 7 vs. the Saints.