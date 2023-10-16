In Week 6, the Jaguars had a dominant team win vs. the Colts. Their defense picked off QB Gardner Minshew three times, despite having 329 passing yards. That was in large part due to the Colts being down a majority of the game and Minshew attempting 55 passes.

During Jacksonville’s 37-20 win, QB Trevor Lawrence went down late in the third quarter with a knee injury. The 24-year-old was able to walk off the field, but Jags fans were worried. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network gave a positive update this morning about Lawrence. He said that Jacksonville’s QB1 is believed to have avoided a major knee injury. Lawrence and the Jags have a quick turnaround in Week 7 when they play on TNF vs. the Saints. If he’s unavailable, C.J. Beathard will start for the Jaguars.

Will Trevor Lawrence be available for TNF in Week 7 for Jacksonville?

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has an MRI on his knee, but he’s currently described as day-to-day, source said. The belief is no major injury for Lawrence, who finished the game. It’s a quick turnaround for Thursday, but the hope is he’s OK for it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023



Late in the fourth quarter, QB Trevor Lawrence was sacked by Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam. Lawrence was only sacked three times the entire game. However, he did suffer a slight knee injury on that play. He was seen immediately grabbing his knee after the sack occurred but did walk off under his own power. He called it some “discomfort” in his knee and felt it right away.

Speaking to the media after the game. Larwecne also said his knee was bruised. With the team playing on TNF, the Jags were already going to have light practices this week. Now that Lawrence is dealing with a knee injury, the QB1 will almost certainly not practice much leading up to TNF. Jacksonville wants to give themselves a chance to have Lawrence ready for Week 7.

Bad update: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is QUESTIONABLE to return with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/PZu6TjNyx6 pic.twitter.com/ZE8pXKcjXW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023



One thing the Jags can count on is Lawrence’s history of being available. While this is only his third season, the former first-overall pick has not missed a start in the NFL yet. He’s started all 40 games for the Jags since 2021. We’ll have to wait and see this week what kind of injury updates we get for Lawrence. The Jags are on a three-game winning streak and would love to have their QB1 available for TNF.