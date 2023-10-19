How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football In Louisiana – Jaguars vs Saints

The Thursday Night Football tonight is between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome, and you can bet on the match in Louisiana with our recommended sports betting site.

It’s NFL week 7 and we kick-off the action with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. This will only the be the eighth time the sides have met and with the Saints winning the last four clashes they are sure to have many backers. However, the Jaguars come here having won their last three, so this week’s TNF offering looks a tight game in the making.

If betting is yet to be legalized in your state, you can still bet on Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints with our recommended offshore sportsbook listed below.

Best NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Site

The Bovada betting site is our top recommended sportsbook for NFL Thursday Night Football betting. To get started just click the link below to open your new account and this will then also qualify you for their $750 betting offer (75% deposit bonus) which could be used for Jaguars vs Saints betting.

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football

Placing bets on NFL TNF in Louisiana is not hard – let’s show you how below.

Join Bovada with the above link then click and find their ‘join now’ button. To start, you will just need to put in some basic personal details like your email address, name and date of birth.

2. Deposit Funds

Next up is to deposit some funds into your new Bovada account. Just find the deposit option, pick your preferred payment method and then choose how much to deposit. Remember, to get the maximum $750 in free bets, you will have to deposit $1000 (75%), but a smaller first outlay will qualify you for the Bovada welcome bonus.

Bovada will accept payment options too from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Jaguars vs Saints Bets For NFL TNF

Then find the Bovada ‘NFL’ section and you see here all the upcoming NFL matches that are due to be played today and in the coming days.

Click on the ‘Jaguars vs Saints’ game.

Pick a bet from the many markets on offer, including the spread, moneyline, player props, over/under and same game parlays – we’ve listed some examples below.

Your bet will then be added to a betslip where you can populate your stake (or risk) and here the profit and winnings will then also be calculated should the bet win. Then, if happy – click ‘Place bet’.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints Odds

There are lots of Jaguars vs New Orleans betting options for the NFL TNF tonight – see a selection of the most popular ones below.

Moneyline Betting

The Jaguars vs Saints moneyline betting odds suggest a tight game, but it’s the Saints that are just edging it as favorites at -120. A $100 bet on them would profit $83.33, while a $100 bet on the Jaguars would return $100 in profit.

Jacksonville Jaguars Even

New Orleans Saints -120

Over/Under

The over/under market is based around the total points scored in the match (both teams). You can bet on Over 39.5 total points at -110, which would see a $90.91 profit. Or under 39.5 points (or less than), where the odds and return are the same -110.

In simple terms – You just need to decide if there will be more or less than 39.5 points scored in total in the Jaguars vs Saints TNF match this evening.

Over 39.5 -110

Under 39.5 -110

Handicap Betting

With this week’s TNF offering looking a tight clash, the handicap betting is also close. Handicap betting is when the team you select are given a head start (or deficit) in points before the match has started.

You can place a on the Jaguars with a +1 point start at -105, with a $100 bet on this returning $95.24.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+ 1) – 105

New Orleans Saints (- 1) -115

Other Content You May Like