Jaguars' Doug Pederson compared Colts' Anthony Richardson to former QB Cam Newton in terms of athleticism

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Chiefs hosting the Lions on Thursday Night Football. The rest of the league will play on Sunday, along with the Bills and Jets on Monday night. One intriguing game this weekend is between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts. 

It will be the first time we get to see rookie QB Anthony Richardson play in a regular season game. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson compared Colts’ Anthony Richardson to former QB Cam Newton in terms of athleticism. The Colts are not the most polished offense this season, but Richardson’s talent is undeniable and the Jaguars have to be ready for anything.

Anthony Richardson has the chance to be Rookie of the Year if he starts the season strong with Indianapolis

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson was selected 4th overall by the Colts. Without Jonathan Taylor to start the season or even longer, Richardson is going to be a key piece of their offense. The 21-year-old comes into the league at six-foot-four, 232 pounds. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical.

Richardson tested off the charts and his talent level was unmatched in this past draft class. That elite athleticism is why Jaguars’ Doug Pederson was comparing Richardson to former QB Cam Newton. During his time with the media on Wednesday, he mentioned how the rookie QB is not easy to gameplan for.


Doug Pederson knows the Jaguars need to be ready for Richardson to take over the game. Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen said that the rookie QB was at the facility for eight hours on their off day. At just 21, Richardson seems to be more mature than most players his age would be. That’s a great sign for the Colts in 2023. We’ll have to see how effective he can be on Sunday vs. the Jaguars at home.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

