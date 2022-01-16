Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone is the pick of the Group E encounters from the Africa Cup of Nations later today. The two teams go head to head at the Douala Stadium

For the latest team news, a preview of the match, as well as details on how to stream the match live and online, read on:

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone live stream

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone preview

Ivory Coast beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 victory during the week to kickstart their qualification push in Group E. A fantastic strike from Max Gradel ended up being the difference between the two sides.

As a result of the draw between Algeria and today’s opponent Sierra Leone, the Ivorians find themselves two points clear at the top of the group, meaning a win today will guarantee qualification to the knockout stages.

Sierra Leone played better than expected up against Algeria, holding Riyad Mahrez and co. to an unexpected stalemate, meaning any kind of result today will keep them in with a chance of reaching the next phase.

So, can Sierra Leone pull off another unexpected result?

Well, in the team’s five previous meetings against Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone have failed to register a win. John Keister’s team has, however, drawn their two most recent games vs the Elephants, which will give them some semblance of confidence of taking their AFCON charge into the final round of Group E games.

But, there is no doubting who the favorites are in this one: Ivory Coast have won five of their last six games in all competitions, compared to just one win in six for Sierra Leone. And, with forward, Max Gradel, in such good form for the Elephants (2 goals in 3 games), it looks set to be a tough afternoon’s work for marked betting underdogs, Sierra Leone.

When does Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone kick off?

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone kicks off on Sunday, January 16 at 16:00 BST at the Douala Stadium.

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone team news

Ivory Coast team news

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is expected to be given the nod on the left side of midfield for Ivory Coast.

Besides that, the Elephants are expected to field the same lineup as they did in the matchday-1 opener against Equatorial Guinea.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Sangare; Konan, Maiga, Bailly, Deli; Kessie, Seri, Sangare; Zaha, Haller, Gradel

Sierra Leone team news

Goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara has been declared fit, so Sierra Leone will likely field an unchanged lineup to the one put out vs Algeria.

Sierra Leone possible starting lineup:

M. Kamara; Wright, Caulker, Bangura, Kakay; Quee, J. Kamara, S. Kamara; Buya Turay, Bundu, A. Kamara

