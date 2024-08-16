Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have been going back and forth relentlessly ahead of UFC 305 this weekend and in their final press conference this week, ‘The Last Stylebender’ got particularly emotional.

Israel Adesanya Tears Up In Press Conference

Things finally boiled over between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis this week, with Adesanya exploding in an emotional outburst following his opponent’s pokes.

Dricus du Plessis took a swipe at Adesanya’s home nation in the press conference, asking a rather insulting question to the Nigerian who immediately kicked off.

“Are you taking the servants with you when you’re going back [to Africa with the belt]? Are you taking the servants with you if you’re going back?” du Plessis asked.

“What the f*ck are you even on about?” Adesanya responded.

“My God, it’s obviously a see and tell. We can see that. What do you mean? You’re saying that I made [the build-up to UFC 305] about culture?” du Plessis said.

Israel Adesanya shed tears at the #UFC305 press conference after Dricus Du Plessis went personal about his family history. pic.twitter.com/eJYmdr07a0 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 16, 2024

“Bro, shut the f*ck up. You don’t even know anything about my story. You have no idea who the f*ck I am,” Adesanya shot back.

“I don’t care about your story. I don’t care about your story,” du Plessis repeated.

Adesanya began to tear up at this point and clearly hurt by the South African’s comments he burst into an explosive rant.

“Listen, my father and myself had to wake up at 4 a.m. and clean the banks while my mom studies to be a nurse,” Adesanya said. “You don’t know my f*cking story. Don’t f*cking speak on my story if you don’t know my story. I will show you who you are Sunday, so right now shut the f*ck up.”

Du Plessis’ comments have only added fuel to the fire before UFC 305 this weekend, but the pair’s dislike for each other has been evident over the last few weeks.

I win the screenshot game pic.twitter.com/lgxEBd5TvB — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) August 16, 2024

The South African had been spotted drinking in a bar last weekend and he was filmed shouting “Izzy, Izzy, who the f*** is Izzy?” ahead of the biggest bout of his life.