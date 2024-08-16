MMA

Israel Adesanya Holds Emotional Final Press Conference Ahead Of UFC 305: ‘You Don’t Know My F*cking Story’

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have been going back and forth relentlessly ahead of UFC 305 this weekend and in their final press conference this week, ‘The Last Stylebender’ got particularly emotional.

Israel Adesanya Tears Up In Press Conference

Things finally boiled over between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis this week, with Adesanya exploding in an emotional outburst following his opponent’s pokes.

Dricus du Plessis took a swipe at Adesanya’s home nation in the press conference, asking a rather insulting question to the Nigerian who immediately kicked off.

“Are you taking the servants with you when you’re going back [to Africa with the belt]? Are you taking the servants with you if you’re going back?” du Plessis asked.

“What the f*ck are you even on about?” Adesanya responded.

“My God, it’s obviously a see and tell. We can see that. What do you mean? You’re saying that I made [the build-up to UFC 305] about culture?” du Plessis said.

“Bro, shut the f*ck up. You don’t even know anything about my story. You have no idea who the f*ck I am,” Adesanya shot back.

“I don’t care about your story. I don’t care about your story,” du Plessis repeated.

Adesanya began to tear up at this point and clearly hurt by the South African’s comments he burst into an explosive rant.

“Listen, my father and myself had to wake up at 4 a.m. and clean the banks while my mom studies to be a nurse,” Adesanya said. “You don’t know my f*cking story. Don’t f*cking speak on my story if you don’t know my story. I will show you who you are Sunday, so right now shut the f*ck up.”

Du Plessis’ comments have only added fuel to the fire before UFC 305 this weekend, but the pair’s dislike for each other has been evident over the last few weeks.

The South African had been spotted drinking in a bar last weekend and he was filmed shouting “Izzy, Izzy, who the f*** is Izzy?” ahead of the biggest bout of his life.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
mcgregor chandler
MMA

LATEST Michael Chandler Responds As Dana White Reveals Conor McGregor Won’t Return To UFC In 2024

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Israel Adesanya UFC 1
MMA
Tom Aspinall Full Of Praise For Israel Adesanya Ahead Of The Last Stylebender’s Return To the Octagon
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 14 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been full of praise for Israel Adesanya this week, ahead of a return to the Octagon for ‘The Last Stylebender’ on Saturday.  Tom Aspinall…

Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
MMA
UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Crazy Training Method Ahead Of Israel Adesanya Bout
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 13 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has revealed the bizarre method he uses when things go wrong in training, as his coach will taser the South African for motivation when he makes a…

Francis Ngannou 1
MMA
Francis Ngannou Announces Return To MMA With Confirmed Bout In October Against Renan Ferreira
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 09 2024
Dstin Poirier UFC 1
MMA
Dustin Poirier Refusing To Retire On A Loss Despite 0-3 Record In Undisputed Title Fights
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 18 2024
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
MMA
Tom Aspinall Reveals Bizarre Way He Has Been Preparing For UFC 304
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 18 2024
Volkanovski
MMA
Alexander Volkanovski Names Two Fights He’d Like To Have At Lightweight: “Lets Have Some Fun”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 05 2024
Arrow to top