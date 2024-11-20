The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president is looking to add some huge names to his roster in the future, targeting the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor.

David Feldman Has High Hopes For BKFC

Despite being a fairly new sport, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has become one of the most watched events in the world since its creation being watched n over 150 million households.

As the new sport rises in both popularity and fame, CEO of the BKFC David Feldman is looking to bring in some of the world’s biggest stars to really push the competition forward.

“The best people would be Conor, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua,” Feldman revealed.

INSANE KO from Josh Dyer as @TheNotoriousMMA watches ringside 😳 pic.twitter.com/gsOTYxyRcZ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 4, 2024

“Anthony Joshua did an interview and said my first favourite sport is boxing, and my second favourite is bare-knuckle fighting. He said it. To the public.”

Although the prospect of Joshua, McGregor or Fury swapping their sport to fight in the Bare Knuckle Championship seems impossible, Feldman thinks it could definitely happen in the future.

“There’s guys like that out there, and I don’t think it’s far-fetched to see some of the best boxers in history, or best MMA fighters in history, take the gloves off and fight for BKFC. I don’t think that’s far-fetched.”

McGregor seems the most likely fighter of the three to take up the new sport, as the ‘Notorious’ is in fact a part owner of the BKFC and has played a big role in past events.

Conor McGregor is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 🥊 pic.twitter.com/BBiPDrXS8a — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) April 28, 2024

The Irishman is reportedly planning a fight in the UFC for 2025 but with injuries plaguing the 36-year-old towards the end of his career, a lucrative offer could tempt him away.

Fury fighting in the BKFC on the other hand seems very unlikely, with ‘The Gypsy King’ still fighting in his prime as he looks to reclaim his heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk on December 21st.