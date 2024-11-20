Boxing News

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President Wants To Add Some Huge Names In Fighting To Latest Roster

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president is looking to add some huge names to his roster in the future, targeting the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor.

David Feldman Has High Hopes For BKFC

Despite being a fairly new sport, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has become one of the most watched events in the world since its creation being watched n over 150 million households.

As the new sport rises in both popularity and fame, CEO of the BKFC David Feldman is looking to bring in some of the world’s biggest stars to really push the competition forward.

“The best people would be Conor, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua,” Feldman revealed.

“Anthony Joshua did an interview and said my first favourite sport is boxing, and my second favourite is bare-knuckle fighting. He said it. To the public.”

Although the prospect of Joshua, McGregor or Fury swapping their sport to fight in the Bare Knuckle Championship seems impossible, Feldman thinks it could definitely happen in the future.

“There’s guys like that out there, and I don’t think it’s far-fetched to see some of the best boxers in history, or best MMA fighters in history, take the gloves off and fight for BKFC. I don’t think that’s far-fetched.”

McGregor seems the most likely fighter of the three to take up the new sport, as the ‘Notorious’ is in fact a part owner of the BKFC and has played a big role in past events.

The Irishman is reportedly planning a fight in the UFC for 2025 but with injuries plaguing the 36-year-old towards the end of his career, a lucrative offer could tempt him away.

Fury fighting in the BKFC on the other hand seems very unlikely, with ‘The Gypsy King’ still fighting in his prime as he looks to reclaim his heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk on December 21st.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Boxing News

LATEST Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President Wants To Add Some Huge Names In Fighting To Latest Roster

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
Jake Paul Boxing
Boxing News
Jake Paul Responds To Daniel Dubois Call Out With Cheeky Message To Heavyweight Champion
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 19 2024

Jake Paul may finally fight a professional boxer the same age as him, with Daniel Dubois taking to Instagram to call out Paul in a heavyweight title bout. Daniel Dubois…

Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing News
Tommy Fury Announces Next Fight As He Will Face Darren Till On His Return To the Ring
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024

Tommy Fury has announced he will fight Darren Till at the beginning of the new year, with the light heavyweight boxer preparing for his return to the ring after over…

Mike Tyson Jake Paul
Boxing News
There Is Still A Chance Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Could Be Cancelled Just Hours From Ring Walks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024
eddie hearn & frank warren
Boxing News
Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn Join Forces As Queensberry Promotions And DAZN Set To Unite
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024
chris eubank jr matchroom ftr 14vr15ksclgpj1ip0hm059vyk1
Boxing News
Chris Eubank Jr. Sets Sights On Canelo Alvarez In 2025 As Potential Next Opponent
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 29 2024
Joshua Dubois
Boxing News
There Are Fears That Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua Rematch In February Could Be Postponed
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024
Arrow to top