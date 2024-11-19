Jake Paul may finally fight a professional boxer the same age as him, with Daniel Dubois taking to Instagram to call out Paul in a heavyweight title bout.

Daniel Dubois Calls Out Jake Paul

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in Texas just four days ago, but it seems he has already found a new opponent with current heavyweight champion of the world Daniel Dubois calling out ‘The Problem Child’.

The 27-year-old dominated ‘Iron Mike’ on Friday night and he later admitted that he took it easy in later rounds as Paul had no intention of hurting the wounded Tyson.

In the immediate aftermath of his win, Paul called out Canelo Alvarez for his next bout which would continue his theme of fighting boxers past their prime.

But Daniel Dubois is definitely in his prime and the current heavyweight champion would be a tough opponent for the Problem Child, who has received criticism over the quality and age of his previous opposition.

Dubois congratulated Paul on his win over Mike Tyson, before officially calling him out on the biggest stage

“Hi Jake, good business on the weekend. But how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world.

Heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois has called out Jake Paul 😳 pic.twitter.com/vDXNFMOqvU — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 19, 2024

“This is Daniel Dubois calling you out, now let’s get it on.”

But despite Dubois having more experience than all of Paul’s previous opponents, he didn’t seem to be too phased by the Brit and he wrote back a cheeky response.

“He has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard hahaha.

“But f*** it, I’m going to have Nakisa [Bidarian, Paul’s advisor] talk to Frankie Warren [Dubois’ promoter] and get you in line for the throne.

“Unlike Artur [Beterbiev], at least you have a few thousand fans.”

With Paul asking to get ‘Frankie’ Warren involved there is a real chance that the fight could materialise next year and we will finally see Paul’s record tested by a serious challenger.