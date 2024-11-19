Boxing News

Jake Paul Responds To Daniel Dubois Call Out With Cheeky Message To Heavyweight Champion

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jake Paul Boxing
Jake Paul Boxing

Jake Paul may finally fight a professional boxer the same age as him, with Daniel Dubois taking to Instagram to call out Paul in a heavyweight title bout.

Daniel Dubois Calls Out Jake Paul

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in Texas just four days ago, but it seems he has already found a new opponent with current heavyweight champion of the world Daniel Dubois calling out ‘The Problem Child’.

The 27-year-old dominated ‘Iron Mike’ on Friday night and he later admitted that he took it easy in later rounds as Paul had no intention of hurting the wounded Tyson.

In the immediate aftermath of his win, Paul called out Canelo Alvarez for his next bout which would continue his theme of fighting boxers past their prime.

But Daniel Dubois is definitely in his prime and the current heavyweight champion would be a tough opponent for the Problem Child, who has received criticism over the quality and age of his previous opposition.

Dubois congratulated Paul on his win over Mike Tyson, before officially calling him out on the biggest stage

“Hi Jake, good business on the weekend. But how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world.

“This is Daniel Dubois calling you out, now let’s get it on.”

But despite Dubois having more experience than all of Paul’s previous opponents, he didn’t seem to be too phased by the Brit and he wrote back a cheeky response.

“He has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard hahaha.

“But f*** it, I’m going to have Nakisa [Bidarian, Paul’s advisor] talk to Frankie Warren [Dubois’ promoter] and get you in line for the throne.

“Unlike Artur [Beterbiev], at least you have a few thousand fans.”

With Paul asking to get ‘Frankie’ Warren involved there is a real chance that the fight could materialise next year and we will finally see Paul’s record tested by a serious challenger.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Jake Paul Boxing
Boxing News

LATEST Jake Paul Responds To Daniel Dubois Call Out With Cheeky Message To Heavyweight Champion

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 19 2024
Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing News
Tommy Fury Announces Next Fight As He Will Face Darren Till On His Return To the Ring
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024

Tommy Fury has announced he will fight Darren Till at the beginning of the new year, with the light heavyweight boxer preparing for his return to the ring after over…

Mike Tyson Jake Paul
Boxing News
There Is Still A Chance Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Could Be Cancelled Just Hours From Ring Walks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are both now counting down the hours until they meet in the ring on Friday night, but there is still a possibility that the bout…

eddie hearn & frank warren
Boxing News
Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn Join Forces As Queensberry Promotions And DAZN Set To Unite
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024
chris eubank jr matchroom ftr 14vr15ksclgpj1ip0hm059vyk1
Boxing News
Chris Eubank Jr. Sets Sights On Canelo Alvarez In 2025 As Potential Next Opponent
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 29 2024
Joshua Dubois
Boxing News
There Are Fears That Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua Rematch In February Could Be Postponed
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024
Tyson Fury Boxing Belts
Boxing News
Tyson Fury Holds An Incredible Knockout Record When It Comes To Rematches
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024
Arrow to top