Jose Aldo has revealed this week that he could have taken a huge offer from the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to leave the UFC, but he chose to stick around with the hopes of becoming a champion again.

Jose Aldo Never Leaving UFC

Ahead of his next bout at UFC 307 this weekend, Jose Aldo has discussed a huge opportunity that he was offered by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in an attempt to lure him away from the UFC.

The Brazilian nicknamed ‘Junior’ recently signed a new contract in the UFC, which will keep him fighting with the promoter until his career eventually comes to an end.

Aldo refused the offer, which was reportedly a “six-figure contract”, in favour of finishing his MMA career in the Octagon under the watchful eye of Dana White where he hopes to finally be crowned as a champion again.

Mario Bautista: “His time has gone. …I see myself covered in blood and my hand raised.” Jose Aldo: “On Saturday, there will be blood.” #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/SrR7RU7Svw — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 4, 2024

“Listen, my dream has always been to be a champion in the UFC,” Aldo said. “I want to be a champion in the UFC; that’s what I’ve always dreamed of, and that was my ultimate goal.

“Thinking about the contract now, I’m looking forward to this opportunity. If any other proposals came about, I knew I would be locked in with the UFC, and that’s what I want to continue to do.”

“Other organisations came at me with some proposals and contracts,” Aldo added. “They threw some money at me, sometimes twice, three times the money, but it doesn’t matter. Listen, I’m locked in, and I think there’s a purpose for me to be in the UFC.”

Aldo has of course already been a champion in the UFC during his lengthy career, as the Brazilian was named as the first ever official Featherweight champ in the UFC following the WEC merger in 2011.

This weekend Aldo will take on Mario Bautista at UFC 307, with the 38-year-old expected to be given another title shot should he come out on top this Saturday night in the Bantamweight bout.