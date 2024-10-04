MMA

Jose Aldo Rejected Big Money Offer From The PFL To Stay In The UFC Until He Retires

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo has revealed this week that he could have taken a huge offer from the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to leave the UFC, but he chose to stick around with the hopes of becoming a champion again.

Jose Aldo Never Leaving UFC

Ahead of his next bout at UFC 307 this weekend, Jose Aldo has discussed a huge opportunity that he was offered by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in an attempt to lure him away from the UFC. 

The Brazilian nicknamed ‘Junior’ recently signed a new contract in the UFC, which will keep him fighting with the promoter until his career eventually comes to an end.

Aldo refused the offer, which was reportedly a “six-figure contract”, in favour of finishing his MMA career in the Octagon under the watchful eye of Dana White where he hopes to finally be crowned as a champion again.

“Listen, my dream has always been to be a champion in the UFC,” Aldo said. “I want to be a champion in the UFC; that’s what I’ve always dreamed of, and that was my ultimate goal. 

“Thinking about the contract now, I’m looking forward to this opportunity. If any other proposals came about, I knew I would be locked in with the UFC, and that’s what I want to continue to do.”

“Other organisations came at me with some proposals and contracts,” Aldo added. “They threw some money at me, sometimes twice, three times the money, but it doesn’t matter. Listen, I’m locked in, and I think there’s a purpose for me to be in the UFC.”

Aldo has of course already been a champion in the UFC during his lengthy career, as the Brazilian was named as the first ever official Featherweight champ in the UFC following the WEC merger in 2011.

This weekend Aldo will take on Mario Bautista at UFC 307, with the 38-year-old expected to be given another title shot should he come out on top this Saturday night in the Bantamweight bout.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
khalil rountree
MMA

LATEST Khalil Rountree Has A Secret ‘Never Seen Before’ Move To Use In Title Fight Against Alex Pereira

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 02 2024
conor mcgregor ufc
MMA
Conor McGregor Leaks Drug Test Results & Demands Fight After Michael Chandler Bout Is Cancelled
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 24 2024

Conor McGregor has leaked his own drug test results and demanded another fight in the UFC, after the ‘Notorious’ was snubbed by Michael Chandler. Conor McGregor Reveals Drug Test Results …

Tony Bellew Boxing 1
MMA
Tony Bellew Backing Anthony Joshua To Edge Daniel Dubois In British Heavyweight Clash At Wembley
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 18 2024

Former heavyweight champion Tony Bellew has made his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois this weekend, saying that ‘AJ’ will punish his opponent’s sloppy mistakes. Tony Bellew Backing Anthony…

Jon Jones
MMA
Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic To Headline UFC 309 With Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira On The Undercard
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 16 2024
Sean OMalley 1
MMA
Sean O’Malley Claims He Will Be ‘Number 1 Star’ In The UFC If Conor McGregor Loses On Return
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 12 2024
Demetrious Johnson
MMA
Demetrious Johnson Announces MMA Retirement: “I Came Into This Sport A Champ and I’m Leaving As A Champ”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 09 2024
Ronda Rousey
MMA
Ronda Rousey Issues Apology 11 Years After Sharing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Video
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 23 2024
Arrow to top