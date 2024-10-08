Khalil Rountree Jr. is remaining optimistic for his future in the UFC, after ‘The War Horse’ was dismantled by Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 307 in what was a brutal knockout.

Rountree Jr Remaining Positive

Alex Pereira didn’t disappoint at UFC 307 last weekend, delivering a brutal knockout to Khalil Rountree Jr. in the dying stages of the fourth round.

Despite the brutal knockout, Rountree is hoping to keep positive moving forward with the prospect of bigger fights coming up, having held his own for nearly 20 minutes against the undisputed Light Heavyweight champion.

Via an Instagram post, Rountree said: “I didn’t win the title but I grew last night.”

“[Alex Pereira] thanks for helping me see that I’m ready to take on the world. You showed amazing skill, you brought out a version of me that I needed to experience. You’re the champ for a reason, much respect. But I now know what I am capable of.”

‘The War Horse’ was able to go toe to toe with Pereira for three rounds in the Octagon but in the fourth ‘Poatan’ prevailed, with a killer blow leaving Rountree’s face a complete mess.

Khalil Rountree Jr.’s post-fight interview interrupted by blood leaking from his nose in a gnarly moment after an absolute war with Alex Pereira 🩸 Joe Rogan: You can sell that on EBay 😂 Amazing to see Salt Lake City absolutely loving Khalil! Dude is a warrior. pic.twitter.com/CBbhXFNqzt — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) October 6, 2024

Rountree’s injuries were so severe after the bout that the 34-year-old was immediately taken to Salt Lake City hospital as a precautionary measure.

“I will take time to heal from this, I’ll be back even better, it’s inevitable. I’m grateful. Never give up on yourself, always fight hard, uplift your communities and find ways to make the most out of life.”

Although he lost, Rountree had opportunities early in the fight to take Pereira’s title, but he couldn’t quite knockout the Brazilian champ.

There are only rumours circulating for now around who Rountree could fight next but with a lengthy break well earned, we probably won’t find out his next opponent until 2025.