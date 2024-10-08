MMA

Khalil Rountree Jr. Optimistic For His Future Despite Brutal Alex Pereira Defeat

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Khalil Rountree Jr
Khalil Rountree Jr

Khalil Rountree Jr. is remaining optimistic for his future in the UFC, after ‘The War Horse’ was dismantled by Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 307 in what was a brutal knockout.

Rountree Jr Remaining Positive  

Alex Pereira didn’t disappoint at UFC 307 last weekend, delivering a brutal knockout to Khalil Rountree Jr. in the dying stages of the fourth round.

Despite the brutal knockout, Rountree is hoping to keep positive moving forward with the prospect of bigger fights coming up, having held his own for nearly 20 minutes against the undisputed Light Heavyweight champion. 

Via an Instagram post, Rountree said: “I didn’t win the title but I grew last night.”

“[Alex Pereira] thanks for helping me see that I’m ready to take on the world. You showed amazing skill, you brought out a version of me that I needed to experience. You’re the champ for a reason, much respect. But I now know what I am capable of.”

‘The War Horse’ was able to go toe to toe with Pereira for three rounds in the Octagon but in the fourth ‘Poatan’ prevailed, with a killer blow leaving Rountree’s face a complete mess.

Rountree’s injuries were so severe after the bout that the 34-year-old was immediately taken to Salt Lake City hospital as a precautionary measure.

“I will take time to heal from this, I’ll be back even better, it’s inevitable. I’m grateful. Never give up on yourself, always fight hard, uplift your communities and find ways to make the most out of life.”

Although he lost, Rountree had opportunities early in the fight to take Pereira’s title, but he couldn’t quite knockout the Brazilian champ.  

There are only rumours circulating for now around who Rountree could fight next but with a lengthy break well earned, we probably won’t find out his next opponent until 2025.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
Jose Aldo
MMA

LATEST Jose Aldo Rejected Big Money Offer From The PFL To Stay In The UFC Until He Retires

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 04 2024
khalil rountree
MMA
Khalil Rountree Has A Secret ‘Never Seen Before’ Move To Use In Title Fight Against Alex Pereira
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 02 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. is getting his first shot at the light heavyweight title this weekend and ahead of his clash against Alex Pereira, ‘The War Horse’ says he has a…

conor mcgregor ufc
MMA
Conor McGregor Leaks Drug Test Results & Demands Fight After Michael Chandler Bout Is Cancelled
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 24 2024

Conor McGregor has leaked his own drug test results and demanded another fight in the UFC, after the ‘Notorious’ was snubbed by Michael Chandler. Conor McGregor Reveals Drug Test Results …

Tony Bellew Boxing 1
MMA
Tony Bellew Backing Anthony Joshua To Edge Daniel Dubois In British Heavyweight Clash At Wembley
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 18 2024
Jon Jones
MMA
Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic To Headline UFC 309 With Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira On The Undercard
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 16 2024
Sean OMalley 1
MMA
Sean O’Malley Claims He Will Be ‘Number 1 Star’ In The UFC If Conor McGregor Loses On Return
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 12 2024
Demetrious Johnson
MMA
Demetrious Johnson Announces MMA Retirement: “I Came Into This Sport A Champ and I’m Leaving As A Champ”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 09 2024
Arrow to top