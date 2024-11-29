The world renowned actor most famous for his role in the ‘Rocky’ franchise has taken back a personal attack on Jake Paul after the ‘Problem Child’s’ win against Mike Tyson.

Sylvester Stallone Apologises To Jake Paul

After Jake Paul steamrolled Mike Tyson earlier this month there was accusations from all across the boxing community that suggested the fight may have been fixed, with Sylvester Stallone weighing in on the result.

The actor made famous from his boxing films ‘Rocky’ took to Instagram shortly after the fight, saying that Tyson ‘spared Paul’s life’ in a now deleted post.

“Business is business. SOMETIMES you have to do hard things and sacrifice for the sake of helping your FAMILY,” Stallone wrote. “Please, Jake, be grateful, HE SPARED YOUR LIFE!” Stallone said. Sylvester Stallone says Tyson put on an ‘oscar winning performance’ 🎥💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/CnGCuOV0OJ — Boxing Daily (@boxingdailycom) November 25, 2024 It is safe to say that Paul wasn’t best pleased with what Stallone had to say and the ‘Problem Child’ was quick to write his own response. The 26-year-old unsurprisingly didn’t hold his tongue when replying to the actor: “Always looked up to you as kid, but now you are a spreader of lies against my name, sad to see you fall. Maybe it’s all the plastic surgery.” Paul was clearly disappointed with Stallone’s reaction to his victory but the Instagram post has since been deleted and the 78-year-old replaced it with a much more positive note. “Just to set my personal record straight upon second viewing the best man won that night. My apologies. Keep punching.” Paul admitted to holding Tyson up at the end of the fight and also confessed that he didn’t want to harm the boxing icon any more than he needed to, so Stallone’s speculation seems fair. Although he has received a lot of hate after the fight, Paul won’t care about what people think, as his bout against Tyson broke all sorts of records with 65 million viewers tuning in to see ‘Iron Mike’ return to the ring.