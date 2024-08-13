MMA

UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Crazy Training Method Ahead Of Israel Adesanya Bout

Dricus Du Plessis has revealed the bizarre method he uses when things go wrong in training, as his coach will taser the South African for motivation when he makes a mistake. 

Dricus Du Plessis’ Taser Method

Many UFC fighters have their own strange training methods they use when preparing for a fight and Dricus Du Plessis is certainly one of those, as he revealed this week that his coach tasers him in training.

The South African is facing off with Israel Adesanya this Saturday, as Du Plessis looks to defend his middleweight title at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

Du Plessis is trained by Morne Visser and he was full of praise for his coach’s crazy training methods that have helped him to prepare for one of the toughest fights in his career so far this weekend.

“Not only has Morne Visser helped me evolve and polish me as a fighter, without him I wouldn’t be here. He’s been the only MMA coach that I’ve ever had, he always says “Train hard and fight easy”.

“If you are going to train for that guy, you’ve got to be a certain type of person. There’s not one person on earth who can get me ready for a fight like him.”

Visser hass been spotted holding a taser in training recently and Du Plessis is often on the wrong end of the weapon with his coach eager to get the South African in fighting shape for UFC 305.

Although Du Plessis may be about to face off with Adesanya in one of the most important fights of his career, the 30-year-old was spotted partying over the weekend and he was chanting alongside fans: “Izzy, Izzy, who the f*** is Izzy?”

Du Plessis will need to be careful not to underestimate ‘The Last Stylebender’, who will become the first three-time middleweight champion on Saturday night with a victory.

