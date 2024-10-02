MMA

Khalil Rountree Has A Secret ‘Never Seen Before’ Move To Use In Title Fight Against Alex Pereira

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
khalil rountree
khalil rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. is getting his first shot at the light heavyweight title this weekend and ahead of his clash against Alex Pereira, ‘The War Horse’ says he has a secret move to deploy.  

What Is Khalil Rountree’s Secret Move

There is no doubt that Khalil Rountree will need to pull out all the stops this weekend when he faces Alex Pereira at UFC 307, but according to ‘The War Horse’, he is coming prepared.

Rountree appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast this week ahead of his title bout, revealing that he has a never seen before move that he is ready to deploy on ‘Poatan’.

“When I was talking to Joe [Rogan] and I told him that, yeah, I have plans to do this hopefully in my next fight, at that time, I didn’t know that I’d be fighting Alex.

“I was still like I don’t know when I’m going to fight, I don’t know who I’m going to fight next. There are guys in the division that I can see it working on 100%.”

Rountree has won nine of his 15 fights in the UFC, with his five match winning streak finally earning the 34-year-old his first shot at the light heavyweight title.

He continued: “There could be a possibility of this happening, of this move, this technique happening. There could be. Yeah. I mean, it’s definitely possible. Am I hunting for it? No. If it presents itself, everyone will know, like, ‘oh s**t, that’s it, that’s what he was talking about’.”

His ‘secret move’ will give fans another reason to watch the title fight this weekend, but when Alex Pereira is in the ring, it’s hard to not watch the Brazilian.

Pereira has won his last three fights via knockout and he is sure to put on another show this weekend when Rountree challenges for his light heavyweight title.

