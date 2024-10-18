Former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has identified his ideal opponents for UFC 312, with the Australian hoping to make his return to the ring in Sydney, Australia on February 9th.

Alexander Volkanovski’s Next Fight

Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since suffering a shock loss in February to Ilia Topuria, but he has outlined his dream opponents for the future with the hopes of making a return at home.

Although his next opponent is yet to be confirmed, Volkanovski is going to give everything he his got to fight on the UFC 312 card which will be held at his home in Sydney, Australia.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure that I am on that card,” Volkanovski said. “I’ll be entertaining in Sydney in February, 100 percent.

“Whether it is for the title, an interim [title], lightweight title, I don’t care what it is. If for some reason I can’t get a fight, I’ll entertain on the DJ decks or something. I’ll find a way to do it.”

Alexander Volkanovski spoke on the #UFC308 title matchup and who he'd like to potentially face in Sydney at #UFC312 next year 👀 pic.twitter.com/bk58C4QoaU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 17, 2024

It will have been a year since his loss to Topuria at UFC 298 by the time February rolls round, but Volkanovski’s break has been long overdue for one of the most active fighters in the championship.

On who he wants to face at his next event, Volkanovski said: “Max [Holloway], if he was to win, he obviously has the ‘BMF’ belt as well so whether he moves up to lightweight, which would mean an interim. So we’ve had these conversations and I’m really going to push for that.”

There could also be an opportunity for the Australian to face off against Topuria in a rematch of his last bout, with the Georgian-Spanish fighter taking on Holloway at UFC 308 next weekend.

Volkanovski seems hungry to face the winner of Holloway-Topuria’s upcoming bout and he may well be granted his wish by Dana White, in what would be an intriguing interim title fight either way.