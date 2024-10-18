MMA

Alexander Volkanovski Identifies Ideal Opponents For Next Fight At UFC 312 In Australia

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Alexander Volkanovski UFC

Former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has identified his ideal opponents for UFC 312, with the Australian hoping to make his return to the ring in Sydney, Australia on February 9th.

Alexander Volkanovski’s Next Fight   

Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since suffering a shock loss in February to Ilia Topuria, but he has outlined his dream opponents for the future with the hopes of making a return at home. 

Although his next opponent is yet to be confirmed, Volkanovski is going to give everything he his got to fight on the UFC 312 card which will be held at his home in Sydney, Australia.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure that I am on that card,” Volkanovski said. “I’ll be entertaining in Sydney in February, 100 percent.

“Whether it is for the title, an interim [title], lightweight title, I don’t care what it is. If for some reason I can’t get a fight, I’ll entertain on the DJ decks or something. I’ll find a way to do it.”

It will have been a year since his loss to Topuria at UFC 298 by the time February rolls round, but Volkanovski’s break has been long overdue for one of the most active fighters in the championship.

On who he wants to face at his next event, Volkanovski said: “Max [Holloway], if he was to win, he obviously has the ‘BMF’ belt as well so whether he moves up to lightweight, which would mean an interim. So we’ve had these conversations and I’m really going to push for that.”

There could also be an opportunity for the Australian to face off against Topuria in a rematch of his last bout, with the Georgian-Spanish fighter taking on Holloway at UFC 308 next weekend.

Volkanovski seems hungry to face the winner of Holloway-Topuria’s upcoming bout and he may well be granted his wish by Dana White, in what would be an intriguing interim title fight either way.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
Khalil Rountree Jr
MMA

LATEST Khalil Rountree Jr. Optimistic For His Future Despite Brutal Alex Pereira Defeat

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 08 2024
Jose Aldo
MMA
Jose Aldo Rejected Big Money Offer From The PFL To Stay In The UFC Until He Retires
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 04 2024

Jose Aldo has revealed this week that he could have taken a huge offer from the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to leave the UFC, but he chose to stick around…

khalil rountree
MMA
Khalil Rountree Has A Secret ‘Never Seen Before’ Move To Use In Title Fight Against Alex Pereira
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 02 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. is getting his first shot at the light heavyweight title this weekend and ahead of his clash against Alex Pereira, ‘The War Horse’ says he has a…

conor mcgregor ufc
MMA
Conor McGregor Leaks Drug Test Results & Demands Fight After Michael Chandler Bout Is Cancelled
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 24 2024
Tony Bellew Boxing 1
MMA
Tony Bellew Backing Anthony Joshua To Edge Daniel Dubois In British Heavyweight Clash At Wembley
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 18 2024
Jon Jones
MMA
Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic To Headline UFC 309 With Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira On The Undercard
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 16 2024
Sean OMalley 1
MMA
Sean O’Malley Claims He Will Be ‘Number 1 Star’ In The UFC If Conor McGregor Loses On Return
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 12 2024
Arrow to top