Conor McGregor has leaked his own drug test results and demanded another fight in the UFC, after the ‘Notorious’ was snubbed by Michael Chandler.

There was plenty of talk about Conor McGregor following Anthony Joshua’s loss to Daniel Dubois last weekend, with the Irishman all over the cameras throughout the heavyweight bout at Wembley.

McGregor looked as bubbly as ever on Saturday night, but many accused the ‘Notorious’ of being under the influence of drugs, which he has since refuted.

bro Conor McGregor is never coming back to MMA 😭 this man is just enjoying his life pic.twitter.com/J4HPyFzVSV — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 21, 2024

The 36-year-old took to X on Tuesday afternoon in a now deleted tweet to prove he was sober at the boxing last week, saying that he is the ‘most tested athlete’ in the UFC.

The tweet read: “MOST TESTED FIGHTER! TESTED MORE THAN TWICE AS MANY TIMES AS ANY OTHER FIGHTER CURRENTLY ON THE UFC’S ROSTER.”

McGregor also added that he ‘deserves’ a shot at another fight, after his return to the UFC was delayed indefinitely earlier this month when Michael Chandler took a fight against Charles Oliveira.

Chandler and McGregor were supposed to go head to head at UFC 303 in June but when the McGregor broke his toe in training camp, the fight was postponed.

McGregor is therefore right to feel snubbed by Chandler, who may have denied the former lightweight and featherweight champion his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Will McGregor Return To UFC?

Although McGregor has stated his desire to return to the ring in 2025 with at least two fights, the Irishman’s future in the UFC is still up for debate and he could stay retired

All hope isn’t lost for McGregor though, who is eyeing his UFC comeback within the next year. When asked at the AJ fight last weekend when he would return to the ring, McGregor said: “It will be 2025.

“We will see. My opponent that I had scheduled… it is what it is. I take it on board and rock on. My job is to go to the gym and be in shape, whenever it is and wherever it is. I will be 100 per cent ready.

“I must get two fights in 2025. It’s the promised land. Who knows (who the next opponent will be). It does not matter. Whoever, let’s see. I’d like it to be Chandler. I wish him well and see where it goes.”

McGregor could of course still face off with Chandler in his next fight, but it seems unlikely with the American keen to move on and keep his career going.