Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria go head to head at UFC 308 this weekend and we’ve got you covered, with fight times and all the details about the undercard in Abu Dhabi.

Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway lead the way on the UFC 308 card this weekend with the UFC Featherweight Championship belt on the line for the winner.

Topuria currently holds the belt and he comes into Saturday night’s fight as the clear favourite against Holloway. The Spaniard is still unbeaten in his UFC career and is defending his belt for the first time.

‘El Matador’ was last seen at UFC 298 where he won with a commanding performance against Alexander Volkanovski, knocking out the Australian midway through the second round.

Holloway represents a similar type of test to Volkanovski, in that he is another UFC veteran looking to take on the undefeated champion Topuria.

MAX HOLLOWAY MAKES WEIGHT AND WE HAVE A MAIN EVENT #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/0vFsGguMW2 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 25, 2024

Holloway’s last fight was at UFC 300 in April, with his win against Justin Gaethje crowning him the BMF champion.

The 32-year-old beat Gaethje with arguably the best knockout of all time, as with just one second on the clock in the final round, Holloway mustered all of his energy to throw a barrage of punches with his final strike a knockout blow.

Holloway will have gained a lot of fans for his knockout over Gaethje, but Topuria is a younger and more skilled opponent who could pose more of a serious problem.

UFC 308: Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria

🥊 Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria

📊 Records: Holloway (26-7-0, 12 KO’s) | Topuria (15-0-0, 5 KO’s)

📅 Date: 26th October, 2024

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM ET

🏆 Title: Featherweight Title

📺 TV Channel: TNT Sports

🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi

UFC 308 Undercard

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker, middleweight

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige, featherweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos, welterweight

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweight

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo, bantamweight

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, welterweight

Rafael Cerqueira vs. Ibo Aslan, light heavyweight