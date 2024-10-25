MMA

UFC 308: Who Will Fight On The Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria Undercard In Abu Dhabi This Weekend?

Olly Taliku
Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria go head to head at UFC 308 this weekend and we’ve got you covered, with fight times and all the details about the undercard in Abu Dhabi.

Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway lead the way on the UFC 308 card this weekend with the UFC Featherweight Championship belt on the line for the winner.

Topuria currently holds the belt and he comes into Saturday night’s fight as the clear favourite against Holloway. The Spaniard is still unbeaten in his UFC career and is defending his belt for the first time.  

‘El Matador’ was last seen at UFC 298 where he won with a commanding performance against Alexander Volkanovski, knocking out the Australian midway through the second round.

Holloway represents a similar type of test to Volkanovski, in that he is another UFC veteran looking to take on the undefeated champion Topuria.

Holloway’s last fight was at UFC 300 in April, with his win against Justin Gaethje crowning him the BMF champion. 

The 32-year-old beat Gaethje with arguably the best knockout of all time, as with just one second on the clock in the final round, Holloway mustered all of his energy to throw a barrage of punches with his final strike a knockout blow.

Holloway will have gained a lot of fans for his knockout over Gaethje, but Topuria is a younger and more skilled opponent who could pose more of a serious problem.

UFC 308: Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria 

  • 🥊 Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria
  • 📊 Records: Holloway (26-7-0, 12 KO’s) | Topuria (15-0-0, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: 26th October, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM ET
  • 🏆 Title: Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT Sports
  • 🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi 

UFC 308 Undercard

  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker, middleweight
  • Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige, featherweight
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight
  • Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight
  • Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos, welterweight
  • Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweight
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweight
  • Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight
  • Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo, bantamweight
  • Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, welterweight
  • Rafael Cerqueira vs. Ibo Aslan, light heavyweight
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
