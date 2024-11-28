Ryan Garcia hasn’t fought since April after being handed a one-year ban for failing a drug test, but the Mexican will return to the ring on December 30th for an exhibition bout in Japan.

Ryan Garcia Will Return In December

This year has not been the best for Ryan Garcia, who was handed a year long ban from professional boxing in April by the New York State Athletic Commission, after failing a drug test before his welterweight victory over Devin Haney.

After over half a year away from the ring Garcia is now looking to make his comeback to boxing, which will begin with an exhibition bout against former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo.

Ryan Garcia has big plans once his suspension is lifted on April 20, 2025

The fight will be eight rounds and it will be the first time Garcia has stepped into a ring since he was disgraced earlier this year.

Speaking this week ahead of the bout on December 30th, Garcia said: “He’s [Anpo] excited right now, it’s his first big event. This dude’s excited.

“I’m going to have to sit him down, knock him out and just enjoy my flight back home.”

This won’t be the first time the Japanese boxer has faced a big name from the boxing world though, as he also fought Manny Pacquiao in a similar type of exhibition event in July.

Anpo beat Pacquiao but much like Mike Tyson against Jake Paul earlier this month, the 45-year-old looked tired in defeat and his age showed.

Garcia is nearly half the age of Pacquiao and the 26-year-old seems as hungry as ever to make his mark in boxing, especially after such a difficult year following his ban.

‘King Ry’ holds a 24-1-1 record in the ring after 26 bouts and before his non-contest win against Haney this year Garcia had just one loss on his record which came at the hands of Gervonta Davis.

Whatever happens in Japan on December 30th we are sure to be treated to an entertaining spectacle, as Ryan Garcia always knows how to put on a show.