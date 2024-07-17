Manchester United are edging closer to securing a deal for French defender Leny Yoro, as an agreement with Bayern Munich for Matthijs De Ligt seems unlikely at this time.

Manchester United Replace Matthijs De Ligt Signing With Leny Yoro

It seemed as though Matthijs De Ligt was set to become a Manchester United player in the coming days, however the Red Devils have proven reluctant to pay the high fee to Bayern Munich.

Bayern have demanded around €50million for their Dutch centre back, but negotiations have stalled between the European giants as United are unwilling to pay that much for the star.

🚨🔴 Manchester United, not willing to spend the €50m + add-ons demanded for Matthijs de Ligt at this stage. Therefore no final offer to Bayern yet … #MUFC ManUtd also prioritized a transfer of Leny #Yoro for this reason. Now he’s on the verge to undergo his medical with… pic.twitter.com/tViCbhrcnf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 17, 2024

Although the De Ligt deal is currently on hold, United could come back for the 24-year-old ahead of next season should they manage to raise more funds – possibly by selling Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

While the De Ligt deal remains on hold there is still plenty to be excited about for United fans – as the club has all but secured superstar prospect Leny Yoro from Lille.

Lille has accepted a bid in the region of €50m for Yoro, who is expected to make the trip to England over the next week to complete his medical and join up with the squad for pre season.

🚨🔴 Manchester United have booked travel and medical tests for Leny Yoro! Plan ready after agreement reached with Lille last week for €50m fixed fee plus €12m add-ons. There’s still work needed to get the deal done, Man United now confident as @David_Ornstein reports. pic.twitter.com/6RvVeV6scr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2024

Yoro is just 18-years-old but he is already extremely highly rated in France, with Real Madrid also interested in signing the defender this summer.

The youngster managed 41 appearances for Lille last season and he quickly became an essential part of the teams setup in 2023/24.

Despite almost securing Yoro, there is still plenty of work to do for United this summer, with the club linked to De Ligt as well as top rated Premier League names such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Ivan T0ney.