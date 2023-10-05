The 2023 season could not have started worse for the Chicago Bears. Not only is the team 0-4, but they’ve had to deal with off-the-field issues surrounding their players. It’s been a total disaster for the Bears and not many games on their schedule look winnable this season.

Tonight, the Bears will be on the road for TNF vs. the Commanders. If the Bears drop to 0-5, it will be the first time that’s happened in franchise history since 1997. The Bears went on to have a 4-12 record that season. As of now, Chicago has the #1 and #2 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Far from where they expected to be four games into the 2023 season.

Will the Bears be able to get their first win of the season tonight vs. the Commanders?

The Bears need a win tonight to avoid their first 0-5 start since 1997. They have lost a franchise-record 14 straight games dating back to last season. pic.twitter.com/k7vnociSzg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2023



The first hiccup the Bears had to deal with this season was WR Chase Claypool. After the Bears’ Week 1 loss, there were videos going viral for his lack of effort. In three total games played this season, he has four catches on 14 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. Claypool was a healthy inactive in Week 4 and will have the same game status for Week 5.

There is certainly more to Claypool’s situation that the team is keeping under wraps. It’s not often that you see a player fully healthy be listed as inactive for a game. On top of what Claypool has going on, their QB has been in the spotlight as well. After a tough start to the season, Justin Fields had some comments about what is holding him back.

Chase Claypool healthy scratch after 4 catches in 3 games

pic.twitter.com/odyI8BJIhx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2023



Fields said that the offensive playcalling could be part of the problem. The 24-year-old got slammed for saying that and had to walk back those comments. Additionally, Fields’ play has been slightly above average. He had his best game of the season in Week 4, with 335 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Before that, he only had three passing touchdowns and 526 yards. That’s only an average of (175.3) passing yards per game.

The Bears could simply just be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and there’s no escaping that. However, it’s only Week 5 and there’s still some time for Chicago to build some momentum. If it doesn’t happen quickly, the Bears may have to evaluate their roster and see what changes need to be made. Chicago is on the road tonight vs. the Commanders to try and get their first win of the 2023 season.