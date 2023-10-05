NFL

If the Bears lose tonight, it will be their first 0-5 start since the 1997 season when the team went 4-12

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Matt Eberflus Bears pic
Matt Eberflus Bears pic

The 2023 season could not have started worse for the Chicago Bears. Not only is the team 0-4, but they’ve had to deal with off-the-field issues surrounding their players. It’s been a total disaster for the Bears and not many games on their schedule look winnable this season. 

Tonight, the Bears will be on the road for TNF vs. the Commanders. If the Bears drop to 0-5, it will be the first time that’s happened in franchise history since 1997. The Bears went on to have a 4-12 record that season. As of now, Chicago has the #1 and #2 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Far from where they expected to be four games into the 2023 season.

Will the Bears be able to get their first win of the season tonight vs. the Commanders?


The first hiccup the Bears had to deal with this season was WR Chase Claypool. After the Bears’ Week 1 loss, there were videos going viral for his lack of effort. In three total games played this season, he has four catches on 14 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. Claypool was a healthy inactive in Week 4 and will have the same game status for Week 5.

There is certainly more to Claypool’s situation that the team is keeping under wraps. It’s not often that you see a player fully healthy be listed as inactive for a game. On top of what Claypool has going on, their QB has been in the spotlight as well. After a tough start to the season, Justin Fields had some comments about what is holding him back.


Fields said that the offensive playcalling could be part of the problem. The 24-year-old got slammed for saying that and had to walk back those comments. Additionally, Fields’ play has been slightly above average. He had his best game of the season in Week 4, with 335 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Before that, he only had three passing touchdowns and 526 yards. That’s only an average of (175.3) passing yards per game.

The Bears could simply just be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and there’s no escaping that. However, it’s only Week 5 and there’s still some time for Chicago to build some momentum. If it doesn’t happen quickly, the Bears may have to evaluate their roster and see what changes need to be made. Chicago is on the road tonight vs. the Commanders to try and get their first win of the 2023 season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Fletcher Cox Eagles pic
NFL

LATEST Eagles Injury Report: Fletcher Cox is dealing with a back injury and could possibly miss Week 5 vs. the Rams

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  32min
rsz terry mclaurin injury update commanders fantasy 2023
NFL
Bet On Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders With BetOnline $1000 NFL Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  25min

You can bet on the Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders with BetOnline and claim up to $1000 to use on the big Thursday Night NFL Football match. Let’s show you…

Tarik Cohen Bears pic
NFL
NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Bears vs Commanders Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

Claim up to $6,750 in NFL betting offers for Thursday night football as the Bears take on the Commanders in the curtain raiser NFL ‘week 5’ match. NFL Betting Offers…

Jahan Dotson Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders Injury Report: Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will both play on TNF vs. the Bears
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Chris Olave
NFL
New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Barkley and Thomas Giants pic
NFL
New York Sports Betting Update: Bet On NFL Player Props After Gambling Law Change
Author image Andy Newton  •  33min
De'Von Achane
NFL
Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top