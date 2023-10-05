NFL

Bet On Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders With BetOnline $1000 NFL Betting Offer

Andy Newton
You can bet on the Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders with BetOnline and claim up to $1000 to use on the big Thursday Night NFL Football match. Let’s show you how.

Bet On Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders With BetOnline

  1. Join BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bears vs Commanders bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Bears vs Commanders Free Bet

BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

Use the 50% deposit bonus BetOnline NFL betting offer to top up your new betting account by up to $1000.

A $2000 deposit will get you the full $1000 NFL free bet on offer, or if you can’t outlay the maximum amount – even a $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Why Join BetOnline For Bears vs Commanders Betting?

Firstly, BetOnline are trusted US sportsbook that have been servicing their customer with top odds for over 20 years.

They are also based offshore, so some of the individual state betting rules that are in place – DON’T APPLY with BetOnline customers.

Meaning you can bet on NFL in ANY US State with them.

We’ve already mentioned their 50% deposit bonus of up to $1000, but another big plus when joining is there are no KYC checks, so getting your account set up is very easy.

You can join today and be ready to place bets on the NFL ‘week 5’ opening match between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

Bears and Commanders Meet For The 53rd Time Tonight

The Chicago Bears are having one of their worst starts ever to a season with four straight defeats and next up is a trip to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

In contrast, the Commanders have made a better beginning with two opening wins but have been derailed in recent weeks with losses to the Eagles and Bills.

The overall series stats between the two sides is pretty even, with Washington leading 27-24 (1 tie), but in the last 9 meetings it has a different feel with the Commanders winning a massive 8 of the last 9.

Will the Bears lose their fifth straight game of the new season?

  • Moneyline Betting Odds
  • Chicago Bears @ +217
  • Washington Commanders @ -257

See our Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears picks here

Why Join BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
