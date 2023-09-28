Despite going 3-12 as the Bears’ starting QB in 2022, the 24-year-old showed some hope. In 2023, Fields has not been as impressive as he was the previous season. The Bears are 0-3 to start the season and they’ve had off-the-field distractions making headlines as well.

All the blame cannot be put on Fields for where the team is right now, but questions are starting to arise. Chicago traded a future first-round pick to the Giants in the 2021 Draft to trade up and get Justin Fields. However, some are starting to wonder if the Bears are starting to consider a new QB for the 2024 season.

What can Justin Fields do to make the Bears believe that he is their long-term guy?

“He never said ‘This is his job forever.’ He said ‘We are going to give him every opportunity to win this job forever.'” – NBC’s Peter King on his conversations with Ryan Poles about Justin Fieldshttps://t.co/hhxn36Kd3G — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 27, 2023



Yesterday, NBC Sports’ Peter King spoke with 670 The Score on Wednesday and discussed Bears QB Justin Fields. King spoke with Chicago’s GM Ryan Poles before the 2023 Draft. According to King, Poles didn’t give any indication that the Bears would be committing to Fields as their long-term QB.

He never straight-up told King that Fields is their franchise QB, but did say he will be given the opportunity to succeed with the Bears. Another reason this is all being blown out of proportion is due to Fields’ comments last week. When speaking to the media, he threw his coaching staff under the bus for the team’s poor record and lack of success. Not at all what you want to be from a player who’s supposed to be your franchise QB.

Sideline view of every Justin Fields drop back against the Chiefs. Who’s to blame? #Bears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/I44yvoxq4I — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) September 27, 2023



Right now, Fields is far and away the Bears’ best option at QB. His backup is Nathan Peterman, a player who’s had a comically bad NFL career thus far. Chances are the Bears ride it out wot Fields for the remainder of the 2023 season. Depending on how bad it all was and their final record, Fields could find himself in a tough spot. After three games, the Bears are 0-3 but have a decent chance to get their first win this season. They are hosting the Broncos who are also 0-3.