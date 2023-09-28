NFL

How committed are the Chicago Bears to keeping Justin Fields as their starter after the 2023 season?

Zach Wolpin
Justin Fields Bears pic 1

Despite going 3-12 as the Bears’ starting QB in 2022, the 24-year-old showed some hope. In 2023, Fields has not been as impressive as he was the previous season. The Bears are 0-3 to start the season and they’ve had off-the-field distractions making headlines as well. 

All the blame cannot be put on Fields for where the team is right now, but questions are starting to arise. Chicago traded a future first-round pick to the Giants in the 2021 Draft to trade up and get Justin Fields. However, some are starting to wonder if the Bears are starting to consider a new QB for the 2024 season.

What can Justin Fields do to make the Bears believe that he is their long-term guy?


Yesterday, NBC Sports’ Peter King spoke with 670 The Score on Wednesday and discussed Bears QB Justin Fields. King spoke with Chicago’s GM Ryan Poles before the 2023 Draft. According to King, Poles didn’t give any indication that the Bears would be committing to Fields as their long-term QB.

He never straight-up told King that Fields is their franchise QB, but did say he will be given the opportunity to succeed with the Bears. Another reason this is all being blown out of proportion is due to Fields’ comments last week. When speaking to the media, he threw his coaching staff under the bus for the team’s poor record and lack of success. Not at all what you want to be from a player who’s supposed to be your franchise QB.


Right now, Fields is far and away the Bears’ best option at QB. His backup is Nathan Peterman, a player who’s had a comically bad NFL career thus far. Chances are the Bears ride it out wot Fields for the remainder of the 2023 season. Depending on how bad it all was and their final record, Fields could find himself in a tough spot. After three games, the Bears are 0-3 but have a decent chance to get their first win this season. They are hosting the Broncos who are also 0-3.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
