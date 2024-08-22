Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed his desire to see Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli enjoy a more impactful season in 2024-25. Wright believes the Gunners could have won the Premier League title last season had the Brazilian pair lived up to expectations.

Gabriel Jesus & Gabriel Martinelli Were Poor in the 2023-24 Premier League Season

Arsenal came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season. The Gunners finished only two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League race, keeping the chase on until Matchday 38.

Except for a few, all Arsenal players earned plaudits for their performances. Jesus and Martinelli were the two most notable names on the list of exclusions. Designated center-forward Jesus fell flat in front of goal last season, scoring only four times in 27 games. Martinelli, who operates on the left wing, was not much better, as he scored six times in 35 English top-flight appearances.

Arsenal’s poster boy Bukayo Saka finished as the team’s leading scorer in the Premier League, netting 16 times in 35 games. He also chipped in with nine assists.

Ian Wright Wants Gabriel Jesus & Gabriel Martinelli To Fire For Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will push once more this season, and Wright believes Jesus and Martinelli’s goals could be the difference. Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the former Premier League star said:

“Do you know what I’m praying for? I think we were five goals off City last season. What I’m saying it, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have to bring more. We’re talking about them having half-decent seasons, they have to have more goals in them than what we saw, that’s what I would say.”

Arsenal signed Jesus from Manchester City for a €52.2 million ($61.49 million) fee in July 2022. He has since featured in 79 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 times and providing 15 assists. Jesus is contractually tied to the North London club until June 2027.

Martinelli, meanwhile, joined Arsenal for a €7.1 million ($7.91 million) fee from Ituano in July 2019. The 23-year-old has played 175 games for the Premier League giants, scoring 41 goals and providing 24 assists. Martinelli, who extended his contract in February 2023, sees his contract expire in June 2027.