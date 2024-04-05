Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Bukayo Saka is a doubt for the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, but dismissed concerns about him running on fumes toward the end of the campaign.

Bukayo Saka Missed Arsenal’s Game Against Luton Town Due To Undisclosed Injury

One of Arsenal’s best players, Saka started in the goalless draw with Manchester City last Sunday (March 31). However, he was not as involved as he generally is and cut a frustrating figure in the final third. After a tired display, the England attacker came off in the 78th minute.

The 23-year-old missed Arsenal’s clash with Luton Town on Tuesday (April 2), with Arteta confirming that he felt something against City and had not recovered. According to Football.London, Saka trained with his team for the clash with Luton Town but failed to prove his fitness ahead of the game. Arteta did not want to risk him and kept him out of the matchday squad. His absence, however, did not take a toll on the outcome, as the hosts came away with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Mikel Arteta Will Wait For Bukayo Saka To Prove His Fitness

Arsenal, who are sitting two points behind league leaders Liverpool, will face ninth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 6). Arteta will want to field a formidable XI against the Seagulls, but Saka’s involvement is still doubtful. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Arteta said Saka would undergo a late fitness test on Friday to determine whether or not he would feature on Saturday.

He said (via Arsenal.com):

“We will know with our training session in a few hours. We will know whether he is fit or not.”

When asked if he was worried about Saka burning out toward the end of the 2023-24 season, Arteta confidently replied:

“I’m super positive, I think he’s going to fly and be so decisive.

“Because he’s so strong, how much he wants it when you talk to him and how excited he is about what is coming, he wants to be there. He’s getting better and better and it’s normal to have little niggles. You have kicks and he’s gone through a lot of that in the last two or three years and look at the way he’s performing.”

Saka has played 38 games for Arsenal in all competitions so far, scoring 16 times and providing 13 assists.