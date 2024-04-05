Soccer

Arsenal Injury News: Mikel Arteta Discusses Bukayo Saka’s Availability Against Brighton, Addresses Burnout Concerns

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Best Dribblers
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Best Dribblers

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Bukayo Saka is a doubt for the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, but dismissed concerns about him running on fumes toward the end of the campaign.

Bukayo Saka Missed Arsenal’s Game Against Luton Town Due To Undisclosed Injury

One of Arsenal’s best players, Saka started in the goalless draw with Manchester City last Sunday (March 31). However, he was not as involved as he generally is and cut a frustrating figure in the final third. After a tired display, the England attacker came off in the 78th minute.

The 23-year-old missed Arsenal’s clash with Luton Town on Tuesday (April 2), with Arteta confirming that he felt something against City and had not recovered. According to Football.London, Saka trained with his team for the clash with Luton Town but failed to prove his fitness ahead of the game. Arteta did not want to risk him and kept him out of the matchday squad. His absence, however, did not take a toll on the outcome, as the hosts came away with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Mikel Arteta Will Wait For Bukayo Saka To Prove His Fitness

Arsenal, who are sitting two points behind league leaders Liverpool, will face ninth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 6). Arteta will want to field a formidable XI against the Seagulls, but Saka’s involvement is still doubtful. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Arteta said Saka would undergo a late fitness test on Friday to determine whether or not he would feature on Saturday.

He said (via Arsenal.com):

We will know with our training session in a few hours. We will know whether he is fit or not.”

When asked if he was worried about Saka burning out toward the end of the 2023-24 season, Arteta confidently replied:

I’m super positive, I think he’s going to fly and be so decisive.

Because he’s so strong, how much he wants it when you talk to him and how excited he is about what is coming, he wants to be there. He’s getting better and better and it’s normal to have little niggles. You have kicks and he’s gone through a lot of that in the last two or three years and look at the way he’s performing.”

Saka has played 38 games for Arsenal in all competitions so far, scoring 16 times and providing 13 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior Has Picked Up A Long-Term Injury On International Duty
Soccer

LATEST Report: 3 European Giants Prepared To Pay Up To €200 Million For Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr.

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Best Dribblers
Soccer
Arsenal Injury News: Mikel Arteta Discusses Bukayo Saka’s Availability Against Brighton, Addresses Burnout Concerns
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Bukayo Saka is a doubt for the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, but dismissed concerns about him running on fumes toward…

Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Young Attackers With Most Goal Involvements In Europe
Soccer
“Signing of the season” – Joe Cole Lavishes Praise On Chelsea Star Cole Palmer After Stunning Hat-Trick Against Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024

Former Premier League star Joe Cole has heaped praise on Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer after he fired his team to a dramatic 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Thursday night…

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“It doesn’t come more difficult” – Sheffield United Boss Hails Liverpool After Anfield Defeat, Names Reds Star Who Had The Most Impact
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Warns 19-Year-Old Summer Target Will Be ‘Expensive’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
FIFA Top 10 Nations
Soccer
FIFA Men’s World Rankings: Top 10 Nations (April 2024)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Chelsea Hero Cole Palmer
Soccer
Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: Cole Palmer Completes Stoppage-Time Hat-Trick To Seal Thrilling Win At Stamford Bridge
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Arrow to top