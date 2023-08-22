Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed Erik ten Hag’s recent comments about Harry Maguire might not be sincere, as the coach is only looking to protect his club’s interests.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order under the former Ajax manager, with him preferring Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and even Luke Shaw ahead of the former Leicester City center-back. According to reports, West Ham United reached an agreement with the Mancunians for Maguire, agreeing to pay the Mancunians £30 million ($38.38 million) for his services. The move ultimately broke down over personal terms and Ten Hag claimed that he was happy to have Maguire around.

Ten Hag urges Maguire to fight for his position at Manchester United

In a recent interview, Ten Hag said (via The Mirror):

“I am happy Harry is here. We need a good squad. We have four good center halves – five including Luke Shaw – and we need it because we are going to play 50-60 games this season.

“He has to fight for his position – as everyone in the squad has to – because we have constructed a squad with two [players] for every position and we need it. He knows what I expect from him. I’ve been here now for a year and you know what I expect from a centre half. And he can do it. I’ve said many times before he has the ability to do it so now he has to show it.”

"He knows what I expect from him" Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire remaining at Man Utd after a deal with West Ham fell through ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XwGGoVzP1E — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 18, 2023

Ferdinand claims Ten Hag’s comments are to protect Maguire’s asking price

Former Manchester United center-back Rio Ferdinand has asked everyone to take Ten Hag’s recent comments with a grain of salt, claiming that the Dutchman’s sole intention is to keep clubs from low-balling the Red Devils.

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, the Englishman said:

“You might get something different [out of him] when the transfer window closes, I think you’d get a different response then, but he can’t afford that to happen.

“If you’re the buying club, and the manager you’re trying to buy off goes, ‘I just need him out of here asap, if we don’t sell him we can’t go and buy target one and two over there’ then the buying club go, ‘Well now we know they’re desperate to sell, let’s low-ball them, if he’s worth £30m we’ll offer £15m and they have to take it surely’.”

Maguire joined the 20-time English champions for a record $95.10 million fee in the summer of 2019. He has since played 175 games for the club in all competitions, scoring seven times. His contract with United expires in June 2025.