Ryan Garcia returns for the first time since his defeat to Gervonta Davis, as he faces Oscar Duarte Jurado in a super-lightweight contest. The fight goes down on Saturday night from the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas – but just how much much is a ticket for the Ryan Garcia fight?

How Much Is A Ticket For The Ryan Garcia Fight?

The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas takes centre stage as Ryan Garcia returns for the first time since his knockout defeat at the hands of Gervonta Davis in April.

The Ryan Garcia fight is of course top of the bill, but there are nine other fights on the undercard with implications in various different weight divisions. Not only that, but this fight is Garcia’s return to 140-pounds, having moved back down to a 136-pound catchweight to face ‘Tank’.

The Toyota Center has a rough capacity of 19,000, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. The Ryan Garcia ticket prices for the Oscar Duarte Jurado fight in fact range from as little as $45, right up to as much as $3,000.

The $45 dollar tickets for the Ryan Garcia fight are of course the further away from the ring, up at the top of the arena, quite far away from the action. The most expensive tickets are the inner ringside ones, which are priced at $3,000 maximum.

There are of course various different sections in the area, and the price of a Ryan Garcia fight ticket depends on where your seat is situated inside the Toyota Center arena.

How Does The Price Compare To Previous Ryan Garcia Fights?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive, given the fact that the fight isn’t for any world title belt. However, you could argue that Ryan Garcia is such a big star in America, hence why ticket prices are forced upward.

For his last bout against Gervonta Davis, a fight in which Garcia lost his undefeated record in, there were over 20,000 fans packed into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Given the fact that fight was a huge PPV event and was a clash between two massive starts, ticket prices were understandably a lot higher. In fact, according to TicketSmarter, the cheapest ticket was priced at $729, with the most expensive ticket costing a fan $11,338.

Boxing is an expensive hobby of course, so watching fights live requires fans to part with their cash in rather high amounts. Especially when it comes to watching someone as popular as Ryan Garcia. No wonder ticket prices are still high for his fight this weekend in Texas, as the Toyota Center takes center stage on his return to action.

