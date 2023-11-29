Boxing News

Is Ryan Garcia Undefeated? Has ‘King Ry’ Ever Lost In The Boxing Ring?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ryan Garcia Next Fight Live Stream
Ryan Garcia Next Fight Live Stream

As Ryan Garcia embarks on the 25th fight of his professional boxing career, fans want to know a very simple question – is Ryan Garcia undefeated? Read on to find out everything you need to know about ‘King Ry’ and his boxing career, including whether or not he is an undefeated fight.

Is Ryan Garcia Undefeated?

Ryan Garcia enters the boxing ring for the 25th time this weekend, as he faces hard-hitting American Oscar Duarte Jurado in his next fight.

Prior to his fight in the main event this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, fans want to know a bit more about ‘King Ry’ and whether or not he is undefeated.

Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Ryan Garcia is NOT undefeated. The 25-year-old boxing phenom has been beaten once before in his professional boxing career. If you want to find out more about Ryan Garcia’s boxing record, click the link.

Ryan Garcia now boasts a professional record of 23-1, and aims to get back to winning ways this Saturday night on his first fight back after suffering defeat.

Who Beat Ryan Garcia?

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing
Gervonta Davis handed Ryan Garcia the first defeat of his career on April 22, 2023

The one sole defeat on Ryan Garcia’s record came in his last fight. ‘King Ry’ was defeated via seventh round knockout on April 22, 2023. The man that handed the social media boxing star his first defeat was of course Gervonta Davis.

Davis vs Garcia went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada back in April. The fight was a super-fight, with fans from all over the world tuning in. The fight did extremely well at the pay-per-view as well, showing just how poplar both these fighters are.

Pre-fight, ‘Tank’ was the slight favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to defeat Garcia, and he backed this up with an emphatic KO in Round 7 of the bout.

This was of course the first defeat of Ryan Garcia’s career, with Davis snatching his undefeated record in stunning fashion in their pay-per-view mega-fight. So, is Ryan Garcia undefeated? No. He was until he met a certain Gervonta Davis.

Will Ryan Garcia Fight ‘Tank’ Again?

The question on everyone’s lips now is of course will the rematch with Gervonta Davis happen?

It was a fight that captured the imagination of people all across the globe, not just boxing fans. With Ryan Garcia’s social media influence and popularity, the fight had a certain degree of crossover appeal outside of the sport of boxing.

Given the fact both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are extremely popular fighters, a rematch is bound to happen at some stage down the line. Do not expect the rematch to happen anytime soon, but we are almost certain that Ryan Garcia will fight ‘Tank’ again at some stage in the future.

When that fight will be, who knows. For now, both men are on separate paths to greatness. But do not rule out their respective paths crossing once more in years to come.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Ryan Garcia’s next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Gervonta Davis Boxing 1
Boxing News

LATEST Gervonta Davis Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘Tank’

Author image Paul Kelly  •  24min
Ryan Garcia Next Fight Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing News
When Is Ryan Garcia’s Next Fight? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18h

Ryan Garcia returns for the first time since his knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis. Below is everything you need to know about Ryan Garcia’s next fight, including the date, full…

Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘King Ry’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  21h

Here is everything you need to know about boxing superstar Ryan Garcia. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals, as he returns to the ring for the…

Ryan Garcia Girlfriend
Boxing News
Who Is Ryan Garcia’s Girlfriend? Is ‘King Ry’ Still Dating Andrea Celina & Do The Couple Have A Child?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  21h
Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Boxing Record: ‘King Ry’ Boasts 23-1 Record With 19 Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  21h
katie taylor
Boxing News
Katie Taylor Next Opponent Betting Odds – Trilogy Fight vs. Chantelle Cameron Odds-On Favorite
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 27 2023
Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury - Boxing
Boxing News
Is Francis Ngannou’s Move Into The Top 10 Of The WBC World Heavyweight Rankings The Highest A Boxer Has Gone After One Fight?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 16 2023
Arrow to top