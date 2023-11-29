As Ryan Garcia embarks on the 25th fight of his professional boxing career, fans want to know a very simple question – is Ryan Garcia undefeated? Read on to find out everything you need to know about ‘King Ry’ and his boxing career, including whether or not he is an undefeated fight.

Is Ryan Garcia Undefeated?

Ryan Garcia enters the boxing ring for the 25th time this weekend, as he faces hard-hitting American Oscar Duarte Jurado in his next fight.

Prior to his fight in the main event this weekend at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, fans want to know a bit more about ‘King Ry’ and whether or not he is undefeated.

Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Ryan Garcia is NOT undefeated. The 25-year-old boxing phenom has been beaten once before in his professional boxing career. If you want to find out more about Ryan Garcia’s boxing record, click the link.

Ryan Garcia now boasts a professional record of 23-1, and aims to get back to winning ways this Saturday night on his first fight back after suffering defeat.

Who Beat Ryan Garcia?

The one sole defeat on Ryan Garcia’s record came in his last fight. ‘King Ry’ was defeated via seventh round knockout on April 22, 2023. The man that handed the social media boxing star his first defeat was of course Gervonta Davis.

Davis vs Garcia went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada back in April. The fight was a super-fight, with fans from all over the world tuning in. The fight did extremely well at the pay-per-view as well, showing just how poplar both these fighters are.

Pre-fight, ‘Tank’ was the slight favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to defeat Garcia, and he backed this up with an emphatic KO in Round 7 of the bout.

This was of course the first defeat of Ryan Garcia’s career, with Davis snatching his undefeated record in stunning fashion in their pay-per-view mega-fight. So, is Ryan Garcia undefeated? No. He was until he met a certain Gervonta Davis.

Will Ryan Garcia Fight ‘Tank’ Again?

The question on everyone’s lips now is of course will the rematch with Gervonta Davis happen?

It was a fight that captured the imagination of people all across the globe, not just boxing fans. With Ryan Garcia’s social media influence and popularity, the fight had a certain degree of crossover appeal outside of the sport of boxing.

Given the fact both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are extremely popular fighters, a rematch is bound to happen at some stage down the line. Do not expect the rematch to happen anytime soon, but we are almost certain that Ryan Garcia will fight ‘Tank’ again at some stage in the future.

When that fight will be, who knows. For now, both men are on separate paths to greatness. But do not rule out their respective paths crossing once more in years to come.

