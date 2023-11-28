Ryan Garcia returns for the first time since his knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis. Below is everything you need to know about Ryan Garcia’s next fight, including the date, full undercard and what time the Ryan Garcia fight is at.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado 📊 Records: Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KO’s) | Oscar Duarte Jurado (26-1-1, 21 KO’s)

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KO’s) | Oscar Duarte Jurado (26-1-1, 21 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:00PM EST

Approx. 11:00PM EST 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Garcia -375 | Duarte +250

Above is everything you need to know about Ryan Garcia’s next fight this weekend. ‘King Ry’ returns for the first time since his emphatic knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis, and the fight will be beamed stateside on Saturday, December 2 live from the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas.

The fight is a 12-round super-lightweight contest and will get underway at approximately 11:00pm EST for US boxing fans.

Ryan Garcia goes into Saturday’s fight as the overriding favorite at odds of -375 with the best boxing betting apps. This means that Oscar Duarte Jurado is of course the betting underdog for this highly anticipated 140-pound clash on Saturday night.

What Time Is The Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado Fight?

TV channel (US): Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado will be broadcast live in the US on DAZN PPV. If you are an DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or online via live stream, you will be able to tune in to this super-lightweight contest live from the Toyota Center on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel, have access to the channel on your TV or streaming device and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. Ryan Garcia’s fight will likely get underway at approx. 11:00pm EST.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado fight card from the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas. Ryan Garcia’s fight is of course the main event in his comeback bout, but there are also eight more undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes the likes of Britain’s Ohara Davies, who fights for the interim WBA World Super-Lightweight Title. There are also several hot prospects on the rest of the Garcia vs Duarte card, including Shane Mosley Jr – the son of the great Shane Mosley.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado Super-Lightweight 12 Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso Super-Lightweight 12 Shane Mosley Jr vs Joshua Conley Middleweight 10 Floyd Schofield vs Ricardo Lopez Torres Lightweight 10 Darius Fulghum vs Pachino Hill Super-Middleweight 8 Danilo Diez vs Jose Valenzuela Alvarado Super-Lightweight 4 Sean Garcia vs Joseph Johnson Lightweight 4 Gael Cabrera vs Alejandro Dominguez Bantamweight 4 Asa Stephens vs Dominique Griffin Super-Bantamweight 4